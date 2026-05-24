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Home > Regionals News > Video: Tamil Nadu Woman Cop, Officers Slammed For ‘Laughing’ During Girl’s Murder Press Meet

Video: Tamil Nadu Woman Cop, Officers Slammed For ‘Laughing’ During Girl’s Murder Press Meet

A viral video allegedly showing senior Tamil Nadu Police officials smiling during a press briefing on the murder of a 10 year old girl in Coimbatore’s Sulur area has triggered widespread outrage online. The controversy erupted as public anger continued to grow over the brutal killing, with police arresting two suspects in the case.

Video: Tamil Nadu Woman Cop, Officers Slammed For ‘Laughing’ During Girl’s Murder Press Meet (Image: X)
Video: Tamil Nadu Woman Cop, Officers Slammed For ‘Laughing’ During Girl’s Murder Press Meet (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-24 10:15 IST

A viral video of senior police officials of Tamil Nadu smiling and laughing at the murder of a 10-year-old girl in Sulur, Coimbatore has caused a huge furor across social media. The disturbing incident follows a nationwide outcry over the gruesome murder of the child, who was allegedly found dead near a pond after she was missing since she was playing outside her house. The videos of the now viral clip that was posted on X by Megh Updates capture three police officers, including a female officer, and an officer whose name is said to be the West Zone Inspector General, who are seemingly smiling during the media briefing on the sensitive case. The video footage pretty quickly sparked outrage online, where people pointed out officials’ lack of sympathy for the young victim of that awful violence.  

Watch The Video

Murder Of 10-Year-Old Girl: Arrests So Far

The murder case has already caused quite a stir in Tamil Nadu, with a lot of residents and activists asking for the most swift possible justice, plus tighter security for children. Police said the girl went missing from the Sulur area and later she was found with injuries. She was believed to have been strangled to death , and her family have also raised worries about possible sexual assault. Police have arrested two men, Karthick, 33, a daily wage worker at Nagapattinam, and another man named Mohanraj. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay expressed dismay at the incident and pledged to take ‘stricter’ action against the perpetrators, calling it ‘inhuman and unforgivable’.

Social Media Reaction 

But the viral pressure conference video quickly became the topic of public debate, prompting some netizens to challenge the professionalism and actions of the police in the clip. Several users talked about their loss of empathy in discussing the death of a child. One user called for ‘serious consequences’ and another stated the officers demonstrated ‘zero sensitivity’ towards the severity of the crime.





The visuals were described as ‘very shocking’ and as a reflection on how the system responds to child on child crime, by others. At the time of reporting, there was no statement by Tamil Nadu Police to clarify the video when the criticism mounted on the internet.

Also Read: 10-Year-Old Coimbatore Girl Found Dead Near Lake, CM Joseph Vijay Calls Crime ‘Inhuman And Unforgivable’

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Video: Tamil Nadu Woman Cop, Officers Slammed For ‘Laughing’ During Girl’s Murder Press Meet
Tags: coimbatorecoimbatore murder casehome-hero-pos-13police press meetsulur girl murderTamil Nadu NewsTamil Nadu policeviral videowoman police officer

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Video: Tamil Nadu Woman Cop, Officers Slammed For ‘Laughing’ During Girl’s Murder Press Meet
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