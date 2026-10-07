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Home > Regionals News > Video Viral: ‘Touched Breast, Back And Waist’- Bihar Teacher Accused Of Bad-Touch By Girl Students, Uproar At Narkatiaganj School- What Happened?

Video Viral: ‘Touched Breast, Back And Waist’- Bihar Teacher Accused Of Bad-Touch By Girl Students, Uproar At Narkatiaganj School- What Happened?

Following their complaint, Shikarpur police registered an FIR and arrested the teacher. Senior education officials, including the District Education Officer, have also been informed.

(Representative photo)
(Representative photo)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 18:57 IST

A shocking incident has triggered outrage in Bihar’s West Champaran district after several girl students of a middle school in the Narkatiaganj area allegedly accused their physical training (PT) teacher of inappropriate touching and indecent behaviour. The allegations came to light after the students reportedly approached authorities and complained about the teacher’s conduct. Following the complaint, Shikarpur police registered an FIR against the accused teacher and arrested him.

Girl Students Allege Repeated Inappropriate Touching

According to the complaint submitted by the students, the accused teacher allegedly behaved inappropriately with several girl students and repeatedly touched them in an unacceptable manner. The students reportedly alleged that the teacher touched them inappropriately on different occasions. They also claimed that when they objected to his behaviour, they were allegedly reprimanded and threatened. The allegations have caused anger among students and local residents, while the matter has also drawn the attention of education authorities.

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Police Register FIR, Teacher Arrested

After receiving the complaint, Shikarpur police registered a case against the teacher under relevant provisions of law. The accused was subsequently arrested, and further investigation is underway. Officials are expected to record statements of the students and other witnesses as part of the investigation. The allegations will be examined based on the evidence collected by the police.

Education Officials Take Note

The matter was also brought to the attention of senior education officials, including the District Education Officer. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of girl students inside educational institutions and the need for strict safeguards to ensure a secure environment for children. Authorities are now investigating the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details are awaited as the police investigation progresses.
Also Read: Bageshwar Dham Rape Case New Suspense: DNA Mismatch, Minor Victim’s U-Turn, Yet No Bail- Who Is The Real Culprit, Biological Father? HC Orders SIT Probe

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Video Viral: ‘Touched Breast, Back And Waist’- Bihar Teacher Accused Of Bad-Touch By Girl Students, Uproar At Narkatiaganj School- What Happened?
Tags: Bihar crime newsBihar school newsBihar teacher newsgirl students allegationNarkatiaganj schoolNarkatiaganj teacher arrestPT teacher controversySchool SafetyShikarpur policeteacher accused of bad touchWest Champaran news

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Video Viral: ‘Touched Breast, Back And Waist’- Bihar Teacher Accused Of Bad-Touch By Girl Students, Uproar At Narkatiaganj School- What Happened?

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Video Viral: ‘Touched Breast, Back And Waist’- Bihar Teacher Accused Of Bad-Touch By Girl Students, Uproar At Narkatiaganj School- What Happened?
Video Viral: ‘Touched Breast, Back And Waist’- Bihar Teacher Accused Of Bad-Touch By Girl Students, Uproar At Narkatiaganj School- What Happened?
Video Viral: ‘Touched Breast, Back And Waist’- Bihar Teacher Accused Of Bad-Touch By Girl Students, Uproar At Narkatiaganj School- What Happened?
Video Viral: ‘Touched Breast, Back And Waist’- Bihar Teacher Accused Of Bad-Touch By Girl Students, Uproar At Narkatiaganj School- What Happened?
Video Viral: ‘Touched Breast, Back And Waist’- Bihar Teacher Accused Of Bad-Touch By Girl Students, Uproar At Narkatiaganj School- What Happened?

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