Video Viral: ‘Touched Breast, Back And Waist’- Bihar Teacher Accused Of Bad-Touch By Girl Students, Uproar At Narkatiaganj School- What Happened?

A shocking incident has triggered outrage in Bihar’s West Champaran district after several girl students of a middle school in the Narkatiaganj area allegedly accused their physical training (PT) teacher of inappropriate touching and indecent behaviour. The allegations came to light after the students reportedly approached authorities and complained about the teacher’s conduct. Following the complaint, Shikarpur police registered an FIR against the accused teacher and arrested him.

Girl Students Allege Repeated Inappropriate Touching

According to the complaint submitted by the students, the accused teacher allegedly behaved inappropriately with several girl students and repeatedly touched them in an unacceptable manner. The students reportedly alleged that the teacher touched them inappropriately on different occasions. They also claimed that when they objected to his behaviour, they were allegedly reprimanded and threatened. The allegations have caused anger among students and local residents, while the matter has also drawn the attention of education authorities.

बिहार के नरकटियागंज में स्कूल के अंदर बवाल.! छात्राओं ने शिक्षक पर लगाया बैड टच का गंभीर आरोप.! सीने, पीठ और कमर पर हाथ लगाने का आरोप, शिकायत के बाद स्कूल में जमकर हंगामा.! मौके पर पहुंची 112 पुलिस ने आरोपित शिक्षक संजय कुमार पांडेय को हिरासत में लिया, छात्राओं से पूछताछ शुरू.! बीईओ ने भी स्कूल पहुंचकर मामले की जानकारी ली, आरोपों की जांच के बाद कार्रवाई की बात कही.! — Sadan Singh Rajput (@SadanJee) October 7, 2026

Police Register FIR, Teacher Arrested

After receiving the complaint, Shikarpur police registered a case against the teacher under relevant provisions of law. The accused was subsequently arrested, and further investigation is underway. Officials are expected to record statements of the students and other witnesses as part of the investigation. The allegations will be examined based on the evidence collected by the police.

Education Officials Take Note

The matter was also brought to the attention of senior education officials, including the District Education Officer. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of girl students inside educational institutions and the need for strict safeguards to ensure a secure environment for children. Authorities are now investigating the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details are awaited as the police investigation progresses.

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