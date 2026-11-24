A powerful explosion struck a restaurant in Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, on Tuesday morning, killing six people and injuring 10 others. The blast was so strong that it shattered windows in nearby buildings, damaged walls and brought down part of the restaurant.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. Officials fear that more people could still be trapped under the debris. A preliminary investigation has pointed towards a possible gas leak as the cause of the explosion.

Hanoi Restaurant Explosion Shakes Nearby Buildings

The explosion took place at around 8 am at a hotpot restaurant on Dong Da Street in Hanoi. The impact was felt across nearby buildings, with several structures reportedly suffering damage. Windows were shattered, walls developed cracks, and the roofs and shop awnings of nearby buildings were also damaged. A section of the restaurant collapsed following the explosion.

Rescue workers reached the site soon after the incident. They are using specialised equipment and sniffer dogs to search for people trapped beneath the rubble. Hydraulic machines are also being used to remove heavy concrete pieces and clear the debris. Authorities have moved residents out of nearby buildings considered unsafe to prevent further casualties.

Vietnam Government Orders Probe Into Deadly Blast

Following the explosion, the government ordered an investigation into the incident. Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc issued directions to the concerned authorities. The police and Hanoi administration have been asked to continue rescue and relief operations. Officials have also been directed to inspect buildings damaged by the explosion and ensure that they do not collapse.

According to Hanoi police, the initial investigation suggests that a gas explosion may have caused part of the building to collapse. However, the exact cause is yet to be confirmed.

Vietnam Has Witnessed Deadly Gas Explosions Before

Vietnam has reported several deadly gas-related accidents in the past. On April 8, 2012, a gas explosion in a residential building in Thuan An killed one person and left 12 others seriously burnt. On October 18, 2015, an explosion occurred at a restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City while a gas cylinder was being replaced. The restaurant’s 43-year-old owner and her 13-year-old daughter died, while three others were injured.

Similarly, a gas leak incident was triggered on May 10, 2025, by an explosion at a house in Ho Chi Minh City. Two people died, while another person suffered serious injuries. The latest explosion in Hanoi has once again raised serious concerns about gas-related safety risks in residential and commercial buildings across Vietnam.