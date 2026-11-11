Vijay Bajia Was Driving From Jobner to Jaipur When Attackers Blocked His Fortuner, Chased Him and Launched a Deadly Axe Attack

A shocking murder in Jaipur has raised fresh concerns over violent gang rivalries. History-sheeter Vijay Bajia was hacked to death with an axe after a group of attackers allegedly rammed their camper into his Fortuner SUV to stop him from escaping.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Wednesday in the Jagdamba Nagar area of Kardhani. Bajia was travelling from Jobner to Jaipur when four to six men allegedly intercepted his vehicle.

As the camper rammed into his Fortuner, Bajia stepped out and tried to run for his life. However, the attackers surrounded him and repeatedly struck him with an axe and sticks. The entire attack reportedly lasted just five minutes.

Attackers Ram Camper Into Vijay Bajia’s Fortuner

According to DCP (West) Prashant Kiran, Vijay Bajia was a resident of Jobner and a history-sheeter at the local police station. Preliminary information suggests that the attackers had been following him. They allegedly used their camper to block his Fortuner in Jagdamba Nagar.

When Bajia got out of his SUV and attempted to escape, the men chased him down. They surrounded him and launched a brutal attack, leaving him dead on the spot. The accused fled in their camper immediately after the murder.

जयपुर में दिल दहला देने वाला मंजर हिस्ट्रीशीटर विजय बाजिया की हत्या https://t.co/qsMKrSlOqL — Babulal Dhayal Journalist (@BabulalDhayal18) November 11, 2026

Locals Record Shocking Murder on Camera

The attack took place in a residential area, where several people witnessed the incident. Some locals also recorded videos of the murder. After receiving information, Kardhani police reached the spot and took custody of the body. It was later sent to the mortuary for further proceedings.

Police also launched a search operation and set up an A-category blockade across the area to catch the attackers.

Old Rivalry Suspected Behind Jaipur Murder

The initial police investigation has pointed towards an old rivalry between the two groups. According to investigators, both sides had been involved in a dispute linked to a case. The attackers had allegedly been tracking Bajia for several days. On Wednesday night, they followed his Fortuner in a camper and attacked him when they got an opportunity.

Police are now investigating the murder and searching for the accused. The motive, identities of all those involved and the exact sequence of events are expected to become clearer as the investigation progresses.