Vijay’s TVK Plans Kerala Entry, But Mullaperiyar Row Could Complicate The Move- What Lies Ahead?

A real test has now come for new comer Vijay. Politics often moves beyond borders, and cinema stars turning into political leaders know that well. For actor-turned-politician Vijay, the logical next step is to grow his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) beyond state lines, into Tamil Nadu’s neighbouring state of Kerala. But as TVK quietly rolls out its party machinery into Kerala, one issue is already gasping from just below the surface, the decades-old Mullaperiyar dam dispute.

TVK looking beyond Tamil Nadu

Kerala seems like the natural next step for TVK’s political ambitions. Vijay has a massive fan following in the state due to his films, and his welfare party, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, has already established some pockets of grassroots support in the state. Kerala people love Thalapathy Vijay for his movies.

There have been reports that TVK flex boards have been seen in the border districts of the state such as Wayanad. And there have also been reports that TVK-related WhatsApp groups have been circulating in the districts of Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Alappuzha. This says that TVK is trying an ‘assess” phase before the official launch of a “political” presence.

Kerala’s secular and socially conscious political ethos perhaps also matches TVK’s projected political ideology.

What is Mullaperiyar row between Kerala and Tamil Nadu?

The Mullaperiyar dispute is one of South India’s longest-running inter-state conflicts. The dam, built in 1895 on the Periyar river, is situated in Kerala but controlled by Tamil Nadu under a 999-year lease signed during British rule.

Tamil Nadu depends heavily on the water from this dam to irrigate farmland across five districts. It argues that the dam is safe after repair works and has repeatedly pushed for increasing the water level.

Kerala, however, strongly disagrees. It says the dam is over 130 years old, structurally weak, and located in a seismic zone. Experts and activists in Kerala have often warned that any major earthquake could put millions of lives at risk downstream.

This fear has led to repeated protests, political clashes, and legal battles. In 2014, the Supreme Court allowed the water level to be raised, but the larger safety debate remains unresolved.

Why has TVK’s stand created a political challenge?

TVK has made its stand quite clear. It will not support Kerala’s demand for a new dam. But it will do well to upgrade Tamil Nadu’s demand for retaining the structure and raising the water level.

This may be good for TVK’s image in Tamil Nadu where water rights is a political issue. However, in Kerala where the dam is seen as a public safety menace, this stand could backfire.

TVK’s Kerala plans may appear interesting, but the Mullaperiyar issue could test Vijay’s ability to balance regional emotions. Fame power will not be enough for cross state politics. This is not cinematic move, Vijay can not soon compromise his Malayali fans in the name of Mullaperiyar, TVK will need political clarity and messaging as well. If TVK goes into Kerala, its first battle may not be electoral but emotional.

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