Viral ‘Aghori’ Video Sparks Mystery: Who Is The Man Police Are Now Hunting? ‘Hypnosis’ Twist Explained

A bustling bullion market in Mauranipur, Jhansi, has been left rattled after a man disguised as an Aghori allegedly duped a jeweller of gold and cash in broad daylight. The incident, now captured on CCTV and going viral online, has triggered a police hunt and raised questions about a curious hypnosis claim attached to the case.

How The Encounter Unfolded

The incident took place around noon on Wednesday when a man dressed as an Aghori Baba, complete with a garland, ash smeared forehead and religious attire, walked into the shop of jeweller Santosh Raikwar. He asked to see a pair of anklets, prompting the shopkeeper to bring out his stock. What followed was an extended conversation between the two, visible on CCTV footage that has since surfaced.

Gold And Cash Go Missing

According to Santosh, the man appeared to captivate him during their conversation, so much so that he claims to have personally handed over close to ten grams of gold and a bundle containing fifty thousand rupees. The man allegedly took around seventeen thousand rupees from the bundle, returned the rest, and walked away. It was only after he left that Santosh realised his loss, which he estimates at around one and a half lakh rupees in gold and cash combined. He has since filed a police complaint seeking recovery of his belongings.

The Hypnosis Claim Explained

Santosh has maintained that he felt confused and unable to process what was happening during the encounter, describing the experience as being hypnotised. However, Mauranipur Circle Officer Ratneshwar Singh said the preliminary investigation has found no evidence pointing to hypnosis. According to police, the man is suspected of using clever conversation and psychological manipulation rather than any supernatural method to distract and mislead the shopkeeper.

CCTV Footage Forms Crucial Evidence

The video captures the figure wearing the disguise, who sits near the counter, makes hand movements, and interacts several times with the shop owner before he leaves the scene. Traders in the locality, among whom is the president of the bullion market, Anil Soni, mentioned that the man went to a sweet shop close by before running away in a rickshaw. The market traders have mentioned that due to the festive season, it was difficult to notice new faces, and have requested for increased surveillance in the area.

Police Doubt a Broader Trend

Investigators have also begun probing as to whether the accused has carried out any such cases in other areas, and whether he has worked alone or with any partners. The police are tracking the path taken by him, both before and after the crime, through the CCTV footage in the market area.

What Lies Ahead?

With the identity of the accused yet unknown, the police have stated that the matter will become clear only when the man is traced and interrogated.

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