Viral Kumbh Girl Monalisa And Muslim Husband Case Takes Dramatic Turn, MP High Court’s Big Direction For ‘Rudraksha Girl’ And Farman Khan

Some stories begin with a single frame and end up filling thick case files. This is one of them. A face the internet could not stop sharing, a personal choice that divided a family, and a courtroom that has now stepped in. What looked like a simple viral tale has far more to it than the timeline ever showed. To understand why this matters today, you need to go back to where it all began.

The Girl Who Took Over Social Media

During the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, a young girl from Indore selling rudraksha malas became an overnight internet sensation. Her name was Monalisa. Videos of her at the fair travelled across platforms within hours, drawing curious visitors, cameras and content creators to her small stall. Fame arrived quickly, and so did attention she may never have planned for.

A Marriage That Sparked A Storm

Months later, Monalisa married Farman Khan, a colleague. The wedding brought controversy instead of celebration. Her family objected strongly and alleged that Farman had married a minor. On the basis of their complaint, a case under the POCSO Act, along with a kidnapping charge, was registered against Farman in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh. A viral success story had turned into a legal battle.

The Birth Certificate At The Centre

The couple denied the allegations and approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court with a writ petition. Their claim is serious. They allege that Monalisa’s father deliberately tampered with her birth certificate records as part of a planned move to show her as underage at the time of the marriage. Monalisa maintains that she is an adult and gives her date of birth as January 1, 2008. These remain allegations and claims that the court will examine, and nothing has been proven yet.

Relief From The Indore Bench

The latest development has come as a significant breather for the couple. The Indore bench of the High Court, presided over by Justice Gajendra Singh, granted interim protection to both Monalisa and Farman. The court directed that no punitive action be taken against them in the criminal case registered in Khargone until the next hearing.

What This Order Really Means

It is important to read this order carefully. It is not a final verdict and it does not decide whether the allegations are right or wrong. It only ensures the couple are shielded from coercive police action for now. The real question, the authenticity of the birth records and Monalisa’s actual age at the time of marriage, is still to be settled.

The Road Ahead

All eyes now turn to the next hearing. The court’s examination of the documents could decide the fate of the POCSO and kidnapping case, and shape how this much-watched story ends. For the girl who once became famous for a simple string of beads, the biggest test is now being fought in court.

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