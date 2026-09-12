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Home > Regionals News > Viral Reel Attempt Turns Into A Matter Of Life And Death As Scorpio Gets Trapped In J&K’s Sonamarg River

Viral Reel Attempt Turns Into A Matter Of Life And Death As Scorpio Gets Trapped In J&K’s Sonamarg River

A social media reel attempt in Sonamarg turned dangerous after a Mahindra Scorpio entered the fast-flowing Sindh River and became stranded. Police and locals rescued the occupants.

Viral Reel Attempt Turns Into A Matter Of Life And Death As Scorpio Gets Trapped In J&K’s Sonamarg River

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 20:47 IST

A video is going viral on social media which almost turned fatal in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonamarg. A group of youngsters got stuck in the fast-flowing Sindh River while trying to cross in their Mahindra Scorpio. This incident took place near Hotel Sindh Resorts. According to the local police, the driver allegedly entered the riverbed while trying to perform stunts for a video. 

The SUV soon became stuck in the turbulent water. The occupants were left stranded in the middle of the river as the strong current posed a serious threat.

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Police And Locals Join Rescue Operation

After receiving information, Jammu and Kashmir Police rushed to the spot. Local residents also joined the rescue operation. The team managed to evacuate all the occupants from the Scorpio and bring them safely to the riverbank. Fortunately, no one suffered injuries. The vehicle was later recovered from the river.

Police identified the driver as Mohd Ibad Bhat, a resident of Nawakadal in Srinagar. Another occupant was identified as Naseer Ahmad Mugal from Mahore in Reasi.

Police Call River Stunt ‘Gross Negligence’

Police said driving into the river while attempting to record social media content amounted to “gross negligence”. Officials said the act created an immediate risk to the occupants as well as public safety. A case has since been registered in connection with the incident.

Police Issue Warning Over Dangerous Reels

The police have warned tourists and children to be very careful while indulging in stunts in the mountains or around rivers. Mountain rivers are known to turn extremely dangerous in mere seconds. Engaging in such activities could cause serious harm or even lead to death.

It should also be noted that such acts are punishable by law. It was caught on video. It showed the Scorpio being stuck midway through the river. According to the footage, the Scorpio struck in the middle of the river, and rescuers worked to bring the occupants to safety.

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Viral Reel Attempt Turns Into A Matter Of Life And Death As Scorpio Gets Trapped In J&K’s Sonamarg River
Tags: home-hero-pos-5Mahindra Scorpio river stuntScorpio stuck in riverSindh River SonamargSonamarg river stuntSonamarg viral video

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Viral Reel Attempt Turns Into A Matter Of Life And Death As Scorpio Gets Trapped In J&K’s Sonamarg River

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Viral Reel Attempt Turns Into A Matter Of Life And Death As Scorpio Gets Trapped In J&K’s Sonamarg River

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Viral Reel Attempt Turns Into A Matter Of Life And Death As Scorpio Gets Trapped In J&K’s Sonamarg River
Viral Reel Attempt Turns Into A Matter Of Life And Death As Scorpio Gets Trapped In J&K’s Sonamarg River
Viral Reel Attempt Turns Into A Matter Of Life And Death As Scorpio Gets Trapped In J&K’s Sonamarg River
Viral Reel Attempt Turns Into A Matter Of Life And Death As Scorpio Gets Trapped In J&K’s Sonamarg River
Viral Reel Attempt Turns Into A Matter Of Life And Death As Scorpio Gets Trapped In J&K’s Sonamarg River

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