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Home > Regionals News > Viral ‘Rs 6 Crore Testicles’ Reel Leads Bhopal BBA Student, Gang To Kill Teen, Find No Buyer

Viral ‘Rs 6 Crore Testicles’ Reel Leads Bhopal BBA Student, Gang To Kill Teen, Find No Buyer

A viral Rs 6 crore testicles myth allegedly led a Bhopal gang to murder a 16-year-old boy after believing the body parts could fetch crores.

16-Year-Old Boy’s Body Found In Bhopal’s Lower Lake (Image: X)
16-Year-Old Boy’s Body Found In Bhopal’s Lower Lake (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 12:55 IST

A 20-year-old BBA student allegedly turned a viral social media myth about human testicles being worth crores into a deadly conspiracy in Bhopal, leading to the murder of a 16-year-old street vendor. Reportedly, police said the alleged mastermind, Zoheb Khan, posed as a medical student and convinced four accomplices that human testicles could be sold for Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore, particularly in Gulf markets. Investigators said the group eventually discovered that the entire idea was based on a social media hoax, with no buyer or actual market for the body parts.

Testicle thief plot grew from a viral social media hoax

According to investigators, Khan was inspired by an online video reel promoting the false “Rs 6 crore testicles” claim. He allegedly formed a gang to target adolescent boys and directed the operation remotely through a video call. Although Khan did not take part in the final attack, police identified him as the alleged mastermind.

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As per reports, the gang made two attempts before the third turned fatal. In the first attempt, members tried to lure an adolescent by offering him Rs 100 to help in a fight, but he never turned up. In the second attempt, another targeted boy fought back and escaped, following which police registered an attempted murder case.

Testicle thief gang lured 16-year-old before fatal attack

On August 6, two minor members of the alleged gang approached the 16-year-old at Iqbal Maidan. They reportedly offered to take him to help with a fight near Khatlapura and then led him towards Dhobi Ghat. There, the boy was allegedly stabbed to death and his body mutilated with a blade.

The decomposed body was recovered from the Lower Lake near Dhobi Ghat on August 10. A postmortem confirmed fatal injuries and found that the victim’s testicles had been removed. His identity was established five days later through a tattoo after his mother had filed a missing person report.

Testicle thief scheme collapsed after murder, police say

The alleged plan fell apart after the killing. Police said the suspects had no buyer, did not know how to preserve human tissue and had no actual understanding of how the body parts could be sold. The group reportedly kept the removed body parts for around three days before throwing them into the lake.

The investigation has revealed how a baseless online claim allegedly evolved into a deadly crime. What the gang believed could make them crores was, according to police, nothing more than a hoax with no buyer or legitimate market.

Also Read: Cousin Kills Woman In Burari Over Love Affair Suspicion, Dumps Body In Suitcase    

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Viral ‘Rs 6 Crore Testicles’ Reel Leads Bhopal BBA Student, Gang To Kill Teen, Find No Buyer
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Viral ‘Rs 6 Crore Testicles’ Reel Leads Bhopal BBA Student, Gang To Kill Teen, Find No Buyer
Viral ‘Rs 6 Crore Testicles’ Reel Leads Bhopal BBA Student, Gang To Kill Teen, Find No Buyer
Viral ‘Rs 6 Crore Testicles’ Reel Leads Bhopal BBA Student, Gang To Kill Teen, Find No Buyer
Viral ‘Rs 6 Crore Testicles’ Reel Leads Bhopal BBA Student, Gang To Kill Teen, Find No Buyer

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