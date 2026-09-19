LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Woman Caught Without Ticket Tears Her Clothes, Accuses TTE Of Molestation; He Was Recording

Woman Caught Without Ticket Tears Her Clothes, Accuses TTE Of Molestation; He Was Recording

Viral train video shows a woman passenger tearing her clothes during a dispute with a TTE, while Railway Seva seeks details for action.

Woman tears clothes during heated TTE dispute on train
Woman tears clothes during heated TTE dispute on train

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 10:34 IST

A viral video from an express train has triggered a social media discussion after a woman passenger was seen tearing her own clothes during a confrontation with a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE). The dispute reportedly started when the TTE asked her to show her ticket. Claims shared with the viral video say she did not have a valid ticket and tried to offer cash instead. She also reportedly said that her brother was a railway employee.

The viral video appears to show the argument becoming more heated as the TTE continued recording the interaction on his mobile phone. The recording captures the ticket dispute and the events that followed, potentially offering context to the allegations made during the confrontation.

You Might Be Interested In

Viral video captures woman’s claims during confrontation

During the argument, the woman is heard speaking to her brother over the phone. She reportedly claimed that the TTE was trying to undress her and threatened to call the emergency helpline 112. She also accused him of inappropriate behaviour.

When the TTE asked for her name, she identified herself as ‘Radhika Tiwari’. As the confrontation continued, the woman is seen tearing her own clothes while accusing the TTE of touching her inappropriately and attempting to molest her.

Viral video shows dispute escalating inside express train

The TTE had reportedly been filming the interaction on his phone, and the viral video appears to record the escalation as the two sides argued. However, the exact location of the train has not been independently established from the viral video.

The identities of those involved also remain unverified from the footage. It is likewise not clear from the available information whether any formal complaint was filed following the incident.

Viral video draws Railway Seva response on social media

Railway Seva, the official X account providing support to RailUsers, responded to the post and sought details to facilitate action. “Please share your PNR number and mobile no. preferably via DM to enable us to take immediate action. You may also raise your concern directly on RailMadad or dial 139 for speedy redressal,” it said.

The viral video has since prompted users to discuss the confrontation and the importance of recording such disputes when allegations are made during public interactions.

Viral video leaves key questions about incident unanswered

While the footage has circulated widely, the available material does not independently establish the exact location, the identities of the people involved or whether a complaint was lodged. The recording does, however, capture the dispute over the ticket and the later escalation that forms the basis of the claims circulating online.

Also Read: YouTuber Vaishnavi’s Brother Takes Revenge? Husband Stabbed 9 Times In 10 Seconds At Nizamabad Crossroads    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Woman Caught Without Ticket Tears Her Clothes, Accuses TTE Of Molestation; He Was Recording
Tags: home-hero-pos-4latest newsviral newsviral video

RELATED News

Pati, Patni Aur Woh: Wife Falls For Another Man After Marrying Married Man, Love Triangle Ends In Bloody Tragedy

Bengaluru: UK-Returned engineering Graduate Kidnaps, Kills 13-Year-Old Son Of Family Friend; Tells Cops He Was In Rs 3 Cr Debt

Police Seize DJ During Ganesh Visarjan, Minutes Later SP MP’s Car Is Attacked by Angry Crowd in Sant Kabir Nagar

IIT Bombay Student Found Dead After Being Caught Using ChatGPT In Exam

DUDU Polls: Delhi High Court Miffed at Violence, Violations of Election Rules; Warns of Stay on Results

LATEST NEWS

Kellton Tech Board to Weigh Fundraising Plan on September 23

Isha Koppikar Wasn’t Always An ‘Item Girl’: The Roles, Rejections And Choices Behind Her ‘Khallas’ Image

Delhi Creator Dressed As Woman And Rode At Night For 2 Hours, What Happened Next?

Who is Pawan Sehrawat? Meet India’s New Flag-Bearer for Asian Games 2026 After Replacing Tajinderpal Singh Toor – Check Career, Record, Profile and More

Was Lucky Ali An Actor Before ‘O Sanam’ Fame? 7 Lesser-Known Facts About The Indipop Icon

Asian Games 2026: India’s Quimcy Dsouza Suffers Heartbreaking Defeat in Teqball Semis, to Compete for Bronze Medal on Sunday

DUSU Election Results 2026 Today: Who Will Win As Delhi University Votes Are Counted?

Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony: When and Where to Watch Live in India, Check TV Channel, Live Streaming Details

DUDU Polls: Delhi High Court Miffed at Violence, Violations of Election Rules; Warns of Stay on Results

Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill: India Among 10 Nations Facing Up To 100% US Tariffs

Woman Caught Without Ticket Tears Her Clothes, Accuses TTE Of Molestation; He Was Recording

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Woman Caught Without Ticket Tears Her Clothes, Accuses TTE Of Molestation; He Was Recording

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Woman Caught Without Ticket Tears Her Clothes, Accuses TTE Of Molestation; He Was Recording
Woman Caught Without Ticket Tears Her Clothes, Accuses TTE Of Molestation; He Was Recording
Woman Caught Without Ticket Tears Her Clothes, Accuses TTE Of Molestation; He Was Recording
Woman Caught Without Ticket Tears Her Clothes, Accuses TTE Of Molestation; He Was Recording
Woman Caught Without Ticket Tears Her Clothes, Accuses TTE Of Molestation; He Was Recording

QUICK LINKS