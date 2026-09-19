Woman Caught Without Ticket Tears Her Clothes, Accuses TTE Of Molestation; He Was Recording

A viral video from an express train has triggered a social media discussion after a woman passenger was seen tearing her own clothes during a confrontation with a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE). The dispute reportedly started when the TTE asked her to show her ticket. Claims shared with the viral video say she did not have a valid ticket and tried to offer cash instead. She also reportedly said that her brother was a railway employee.

The viral video appears to show the argument becoming more heated as the TTE continued recording the interaction on his mobile phone. The recording captures the ticket dispute and the events that followed, potentially offering context to the allegations made during the confrontation.

Female passenger tears her own clothes and accuses TTE of molestation after being caught without a ticket – TTE was recording the whole time. @RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva pic.twitter.com/f4KKPWHkBt — Neerajxplains (@Neerajxplains) September 18, 2026

Viral video captures woman’s claims during confrontation

During the argument, the woman is heard speaking to her brother over the phone. She reportedly claimed that the TTE was trying to undress her and threatened to call the emergency helpline 112. She also accused him of inappropriate behaviour.

When the TTE asked for her name, she identified herself as ‘Radhika Tiwari’. As the confrontation continued, the woman is seen tearing her own clothes while accusing the TTE of touching her inappropriately and attempting to molest her.

Viral video shows dispute escalating inside express train

The TTE had reportedly been filming the interaction on his phone, and the viral video appears to record the escalation as the two sides argued. However, the exact location of the train has not been independently established from the viral video.

The identities of those involved also remain unverified from the footage. It is likewise not clear from the available information whether any formal complaint was filed following the incident.

Viral video draws Railway Seva response on social media

Railway Seva, the official X account providing support to RailUsers, responded to the post and sought details to facilitate action. “Please share your PNR number and mobile no. preferably via DM to enable us to take immediate action. You may also raise your concern directly on RailMadad or dial 139 for speedy redressal,” it said.

The viral video has since prompted users to discuss the confrontation and the importance of recording such disputes when allegations are made during public interactions.

Viral video leaves key questions about incident unanswered

While the footage has circulated widely, the available material does not independently establish the exact location, the identities of the people involved or whether a complaint was lodged. The recording does, however, capture the dispute over the ticket and the later escalation that forms the basis of the claims circulating online.

Also Read: YouTuber Vaishnavi’s Brother Takes Revenge? Husband Stabbed 9 Times In 10 Seconds At Nizamabad Crossroads