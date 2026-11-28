A man hailing from Chhatarpur has brought his marital problem out onto the streets of Bhopal and has made his vehicle speak for the problems that he is facing in his divorce proceedings. The car, having messages written on it relating to his divorce proceedings and 11 suits filed against him by his wife, is attracting attention from passers-by. Videos of the man’s car are also doing the rounds of the internet world via social media and have piqued people’s interest in learning more about him and the problems that have compelled him to take such an unusual step.

The man who has been involved in the controversy has been identified as Mudit Chaurasia. Social media handle @ForMenIndia has uploaded the video of his car along with information related to the issue on X.

अजब गजब पत्नी ने दर्ज कराए 11 मुकदमे, पति ने कार को बना दिया अपनी आपबीती का चलता-फिरता पोस्टर! मध्य प्रदेश के छतरपुर निवासी मुदित चौरसिया ने पत्नी द्वारा दर्ज कराए गए 11 मुकदमों का पूरा ब्यौरा अपनी कार पर लिखवा दिया। 1/2 https://t.co/jy2RhQOnUp — राष्ट्रवादी 🚩सनातनी🚩 HiNdU (@HiNdU05019434) November 27, 2026

Bhopal man puts 11 matrimonial cases on display

Based on the information provided from the social media page, most of the 11 cases referred to by Mudit have been sorted out, including that of his divorce from his wife and remarriage of Mudit. However, Mudit’s problem is not totally sorted as the one case involving their daughter is still under trial in the Family Court of Indore.

Details of this case have not been independently verified, but it is clear that Mudit decided to show how the legal process works through his vehicle.

What Mudit says about his Bhopal car protest

In the viral video, Mudit explains that people have repeatedly questioned him about the writing displayed on his car. He says the message is meant to explain the sequence of events in his divorce case and share details of his experience with the public.

Through the display, he has also questioned the judicial system and the time taken to settle matrimonial disputes. He alleges that false cases are sometimes used to harass people and argues that those facing such allegations should not have to spend years dealing with prolonged legal proceedings.

Bhopal viral video raises questions over family court delays

Mudit has called for a fixed time limit for resolving matrimonial cases, arguing that proceedings should not continue indefinitely. He has also demanded action when allegations are found to be false.

In the video, he urges people to raise their voices if they want changes in the judicial system. He believes that unless definite timelines and accountability are introduced, similar situations will continue to emerge.

This uncommon demonstration in Bhopal has drawn attention to the issue of men’s rights during disputes regarding marriages and the misuse of law in family court matters. Although most of his cases have supposedly been solved, his case relating to his daughter remains unresolved in the Indore Family Court.

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