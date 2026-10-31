Viral Video: 4 Lifts, 21 Floors And 2 Concrete Blocks; Labourer’s Gruelling Climb Sparks Outrage Over Denial Of Basic Facilities And Dignity

A video shows a construction worker climbing the stairs with heavy blocks on his head while the building’s lifts stood unused. Social media is asking who the lifts are really for.

Viral Video: The lifts were right there, four of them, and by the account of the man filming, they were working. The worker walked past them, a concrete block on his head, and began the long climb up the stairs.

A Climb Caught on Camera

A video circulating online shows a construction worker slowly making his way up a flight of stairs. He is balancing two concrete blocks on his head. The climb appears to stretch across several floors, and he is on foot all the way. The destination, according to the person filming, is the 21st floor.

The video was originally posted on Instagram by a user named Dimps. The post can no longer be found on his profile. The footage has since been reshared on X, and that is how it reached a wider audience.

🚨 21वीं मंजिल तक सीढ़ियों से ईंटें चढ़ा रहे मजदूर! लिफ्ट इस्तेमाल करने की इजाजत नहीं मिली तो मजदूर भारी-भारी ईंटें लेकर सीढ़ियों से ही 21वीं मंजिल तक पहुँचा रहे हैं। इतनी मेहनत करने वाले ये मजदूर वेतन में बढ़ोतरी या बेहतर सुविधाओं के हकदार हैं। https://t.co/GIk2l8zH9i — S P Gautam (@Shubhprakash372) October 30, 2026

“Four Lifts”: The Voice Behind the Camera

While recording, Dimps said the building had four lifts but that the labourers were not allowed to use them to carry goods upstairs. He pointed out the long climb the workers were making, and he panned across to show the lifts, which appeared to be functional.

He then asked a pointed question about the arrangement. In a sarcastic remark, he said this was how the country would progress: some have four lifts and the poor have no access to such things.

The Caption That Fuelled the Fire

X user Amit Singh reshared the clip and criticised the restriction. His caption said the worker was being made to carry heavy loads to the 21st floor despite four lifts being available, and that the lifts were reserved strictly for residents. He called it a “pure lack of basic humanity.”

The claim that the lifts were reserved for residents comes from the posts accompanying the video. The building’s management has not been heard.

A Wave of Anger Online

The clip drew sharp criticism. Many users were angered by the contrast between the building’s facilities and the conditions in which the workers were expected to work. Some felt that barring labourers from the lifts, while asking them to haul construction material up 21 floors, showed a disregard for their dignity and wellbeing.

One user compared the treatment to slavery and asked what centuries of civilisation had taught people if they still exploited fellow human beings. Another said he could not believe that a building with four lifts could still make a worker carry heavy loads up so many flights.

Others took aim at the line being drawn between residents and the people building the property. They argued that workers deserved basic consideration and humane working conditions. They also pointed to the irony of a luxury building’s facilities being out of reach of the very people helping to build it.

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