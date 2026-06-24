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Home > Regionals News > Viral Video: BMC Worker Falls Into Open Manhole In Front Of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde During Inspection

Viral Video: BMC Worker Falls Into Open Manhole In Front Of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde During Inspection

A sanitation worker fell into an open manhole while cleaning a drain in Mumbai’s Sion area during Mayor Ritu Tawde’s inspection of rain-hit locations.

BMC worker falls into drain infront of Mayor Ritu Tawde (Images: X)
BMC worker falls into drain infront of Mayor Ritu Tawde (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 15:58 IST

A sanitation worker narrowly escaped serious injury after falling into an open manhole while cleaning a drain at Mumbai’s Gandhi Market in Sion on Tuesday. The incident unfolded during a site inspection by Mayor Ritu Tawde, who was visiting rain-affected areas to review the impact of heavy rainfall and waterlogging across the city. The worker was reportedly removing garbage from a drain when he accidentally slipped into the manhole, creating panic among officials and residents present at the location.

The entire incident was caught on camera and quickly drew attention because it happened in front of Ritu Tawde during her inspection. People nearby immediately rushed to the worker’s aid and managed to pull him out safely. Authorities have not disclosed his medical condition following the rescue.

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Inspection by Ritu Tawde turns dramatic after worker falls into open manhole

The accident occurred as Ritu Tawde was touring several locations affected by overnight rainfall. Mumbai has been witnessing intense rain, leading to flooding in low-lying neighbourhoods and causing traffic disruptions in different parts of the city.

While the civic crews were busy in drain cleaning and water logging operations, this accident has once again brought into focus the safety measures which needed to be followed by the civic staff working in dangerous circumstances. This accident has again brought into limelight the dangers of open manholes while carrying out civic operations during the monsoon season.

Ritu Tawde expresses displeasure to civic officials 

After the accident, Ritu Tawde has been extremely displeased with the civic officials regarding the safety negligence and has sternly scolded them.

According to Ritu Tawde, any ward officer found leaving manholes uncovered could face suspension. The warning came as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation intensified efforts to tackle waterlogging and rain-related challenges across Mumbai.

Heavy rains keep Ritu Tawde and civic teams on alert across Mumbai

It is worth noting that it has been raining heavily in Mumbai for hours now, leading to the occurrence of water logging in some parts of the city. The streets in the low-lying regions were flooded.

Also Read: Kolkata Building Collapse: Dozens Feared Under Debris As Massive Rescue Operation Continues  

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Viral Video: BMC Worker Falls Into Open Manhole In Front Of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde During Inspection
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Viral Video: BMC Worker Falls Into Open Manhole In Front Of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde During Inspection

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Viral Video: BMC Worker Falls Into Open Manhole In Front Of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde During Inspection
Viral Video: BMC Worker Falls Into Open Manhole In Front Of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde During Inspection
Viral Video: BMC Worker Falls Into Open Manhole In Front Of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde During Inspection
Viral Video: BMC Worker Falls Into Open Manhole In Front Of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde During Inspection

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