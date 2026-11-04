Viral Video: Car Catches Fire With Liquor In It, Crowd Rushes To Grab Bottles; Stunning Visuals Show People Collecting Alcohol Bottles From Water

A video from Bihar’s Kaimur district has raised fresh questions about the state’s liquor prohibition law after a crowd was seen collecting liquor packets from a burning car, reportedly in the presence of police personnel. The incident took place near Dasauti village in the Mohania police station area, where a white car with a Haryana registration number caught fire before being pushed into a roadside ditch. Its occupants fled, but the liquor inside the vehicle soon drew a large crowd.

Bihar liquor ban exposed as crowd rushes to collect bottles

Reports say that according to eyewitnesses, the car suddenly caught fire while passing through the area. The vehicle was reportedly carrying liquor, and its occupants allegedly pushed it into a roadside ditch before escaping, fearing the fire and possible police action.

Mohania police reached the spot after receiving information and began efforts to pull out the vehicle with help from local residents. During the operation, several liquor packets and bottles started floating out of the car. People gathered around the ditch, with many jumping into the water to collect the packets. The incident briefly led to chaos, even as police personnel were present.

कैमूर में पानी में डूबी शराब से लदी कार, बोतलें लूटने उमड़े ग्रामीण! बिहार के कैमूर जिले के मोहनिया में शराब से भरी एक कार पानी में जा गिरी। इसके बाद कार से शराब की बोतलें पानी में तैरने लगीं। पानी में बह रही शराब की बोतलों पर गांव के लोगों ने कब्जा जमा लिया। https://t.co/iX7Ur2phT1 — @p2- चंद्रवंशी 🇮🇳 (@pra1366) November 4, 2026

Bihar police recover liquor, occupants escape from spot

Reportedly, PTC officer Yogendra Kumar said a police team reached the location after being informed about the car fire. Liquor was recovered from the vehicle, but its occupants had already fled. Police seized both the car and the recovered liquor and started further investigation.

Bihar prohibition law questioned after conflicting police claims

As per reports, Mohania police station in-charge Mukesh Kumar said villagers had picked up liquor packets but later returned them. He claimed that nobody had fled with the liquor.

However, a video that surfaced from the spot appears to show people carrying liquor packets away. The conflicting accounts have brought renewed attention to the enforcement of Bihar’s prohibition law, with the incident once again raising questions about the effectiveness of the state’s alcohol ban.

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