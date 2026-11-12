LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Viral Video: Cop Unable To Walk, Crawls On Road After Allegedly Seeming Drunk; Sleeps On Pavement As Vehicles Pass

Viral Video: Cop Unable To Walk, Crawls On Road After Allegedly Seeming Drunk; Sleeps On Pavement As Vehicles Pass

A viral video shows an Uttar Pradesh Police constable allegedly intoxicated and collapsing on a public road near a liquor shop in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya Cop Allegedly Drunk, Collapses On Busy Road (Image: X)
Ayodhya Cop Allegedly Drunk, Collapses On Busy Road (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 09:26 IST

A video showing a uniformed Uttar Pradesh Police constable allegedly intoxicated and collapsing on a public road in Ayodhya has gone viral, triggering criticism over police discipline. The incident reportedly took place in broad daylight on November 11, 2026, during busy traffic hours at the Naka Chungi-Naka Maqbara intersection. The constable, wearing a khaki uniform and yellow cap, was seen struggling to stand before falling asleep on a concrete sidewalk as vehicles continued to pass.

Uttar Pradesh constable seen losing balance near liquor shop

As per reports, the incident took place near a country-made liquor shop and roadside stalls in the Naka Chungi area of Ayodhya. Footage shared by local outlets, including Purvanchal 24×7 on Facebook, shows the constable swaying on the road and repeatedly struggling to maintain his balance.

He eventually collapses beside a roadside dustbin and a low wall near a small snack shop. The officer appears to fall asleep in public view, while traffic continues to move around him.

Uttar Pradesh police constable draws attention from commuters

Commuters, shopkeepers and e-rickshaw drivers gathered at the spot as the incident unfolded. Several people recorded the scene on their mobile phones and shared the clips on social media, where they attracted widespread criticism.

Reportedly, local citizens reportedly had to alert the police department to arrange for the constable to be removed from the street. The incident has raised questions about discipline within the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Uttar Pradesh police officials reportedly take cognisance

Social media reports indicate that senior Ayodhya police officials have taken cognisance of the viral footage. Calls have also been made for a medical examination and disciplinary action against the constable.

While some social media posts have circulated a name for the officer, his identity has not been officially confirmed. The department has also not formally released any medical test results.

The constable should therefore be described as allegedly intoxicated until medical verification and a departmental inquiry establish the facts. No official confirmation of intoxication has been reported so far.

Also Read: Young Woman Dragged Into Car, Abducted From Home By Two Men; Gang-Raped And Thrown Out Of The Car In Bareilly – What Happened Next?    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Video: Cop Unable To Walk, Crawls On Road After Allegedly Seeming Drunk; Sleeps On Pavement As Vehicles Pass
Tags: home-hero-pos-6latest newsTop Newstrending newsUttar pradesh newsviral news

RELATED News

Young Woman Dragged Into Car, Abducted From Home By Two Men; Gang-Raped And Thrown Out Of The Car In Bareilly – What Happened Next?

Wife Installs Hidden CCTV Camera Behind TV, Discovers Husband Abusing 10-Year-Old Daughter – What Happned Next?

Watch Video: Fortuner Driver Killed With Axe Left In His Skull; Bolero Rams Into It, Attackers Get Out And Chase Him – What Led To The Murder?

Vijay Bajia Was Driving From Jobner to Jaipur When Attackers Blocked His Fortuner, Chased Him and Launched a Deadly Axe Attack

Caught on Cam: Couple Narrowly Escapes Death as Heavy Roadside Pillar Suddenly Collapses on Their Moving Bike, Here’s What Happened

LATEST NEWS

Stake’s Bonus Calendar Explained: When the Weekly, Monthly and Reload Rewards Arrive

Caught On Cam: Super Bull Rams Into Car, Passengers Think They Are Safe; It Charges At Car, Smashes Windscreen – Shocking Footage

Pakistan’s Balochistan Witnesses Major Blast as Explosives Destroy Crucial Bridge on Quetta-Karachi Highway, Disrupting a Vital Transport Route

Caught on Cam: Couple Narrowly Escapes Death as Heavy Roadside Pillar Suddenly Collapses on Their Moving Bike, Here’s What Happened

SRH Shares Heartfelt Note For Kavya Maran And Anirudh Ravichander After Greece Wedding

CBI Walks Into Motihari Postal Office and Catches Senior Officer Red-Handed, Rs 50,000 Bribe Demand From Own Employee Exposed, Details Here

Who Is Samreen Kaur? The Woman Arshdeep Singh Is Set To Marry, Her Films, Career And Love Story

27-Year-Old Manager Was Resting in His Room at Bihar Rehab Centre When a Patient Attacked Him With an Iron Rod, Here’s What Happened

IPL 2027: Full List Of Players Traded Ahead Of Retention Deadline, Check New Teams And Salaries

Is Cardano a Good Investment? What Analysts Are Saying Right Now

Viral Video: Cop Unable To Walk, Crawls On Road After Allegedly Seeming Drunk; Sleeps On Pavement As Vehicles Pass

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Video: Cop Unable To Walk, Crawls On Road After Allegedly Seeming Drunk; Sleeps On Pavement As Vehicles Pass

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Video: Cop Unable To Walk, Crawls On Road After Allegedly Seeming Drunk; Sleeps On Pavement As Vehicles Pass
Viral Video: Cop Unable To Walk, Crawls On Road After Allegedly Seeming Drunk; Sleeps On Pavement As Vehicles Pass
Viral Video: Cop Unable To Walk, Crawls On Road After Allegedly Seeming Drunk; Sleeps On Pavement As Vehicles Pass
Viral Video: Cop Unable To Walk, Crawls On Road After Allegedly Seeming Drunk; Sleeps On Pavement As Vehicles Pass
Viral Video: Cop Unable To Walk, Crawls On Road After Allegedly Seeming Drunk; Sleeps On Pavement As Vehicles Pass

QUICK LINKS