Viral Video: Cop Unable To Walk, Crawls On Road After Allegedly Seeming Drunk; Sleeps On Pavement As Vehicles Pass

A video showing a uniformed Uttar Pradesh Police constable allegedly intoxicated and collapsing on a public road in Ayodhya has gone viral, triggering criticism over police discipline. The incident reportedly took place in broad daylight on November 11, 2026, during busy traffic hours at the Naka Chungi-Naka Maqbara intersection. The constable, wearing a khaki uniform and yellow cap, was seen struggling to stand before falling asleep on a concrete sidewalk as vehicles continued to pass.

Uttar Pradesh constable seen losing balance near liquor shop

As per reports, the incident took place near a country-made liquor shop and roadside stalls in the Naka Chungi area of Ayodhya. Footage shared by local outlets, including Purvanchal 24×7 on Facebook, shows the constable swaying on the road and repeatedly struggling to maintain his balance.

He eventually collapses beside a roadside dustbin and a low wall near a small snack shop. The officer appears to fall asleep in public view, while traffic continues to move around him.

Uttar Pradesh police constable draws attention from commuters

Commuters, shopkeepers and e-rickshaw drivers gathered at the spot as the incident unfolded. Several people recorded the scene on their mobile phones and shared the clips on social media, where they attracted widespread criticism.

Reportedly, local citizens reportedly had to alert the police department to arrange for the constable to be removed from the street. The incident has raised questions about discipline within the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Uttar Pradesh police officials reportedly take cognisance

Social media reports indicate that senior Ayodhya police officials have taken cognisance of the viral footage. Calls have also been made for a medical examination and disciplinary action against the constable.

While some social media posts have circulated a name for the officer, his identity has not been officially confirmed. The department has also not formally released any medical test results.

The constable should therefore be described as allegedly intoxicated until medical verification and a departmental inquiry establish the facts. No official confirmation of intoxication has been reported so far.

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