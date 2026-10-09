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Home > Regionals News > Viral Video: Devotees’ Thrashed Auto-Rickshaw Driver Badly After Vehicle Hits ‘Mata Ki Jyot’, Chaos on Ghaziabad’s GT Road- What Triggered the Clash?

Viral Video: Devotees’ Thrashed Auto-Rickshaw Driver Badly After Vehicle Hits ‘Mata Ki Jyot’, Chaos on Ghaziabad’s GT Road- What Triggered the Clash?

A viral video from Ghaziabad shows devotees allegedly beating an e-rickshaw driver after his vehicle struck a woman during a Mata Ki Jyot procession on GT Road.

Devotees’ Thrashed Auto-Rickshaw Driver Badly After Vehicle Hits 'Mata Ki Jyot'
Devotees’ Thrashed Auto-Rickshaw Driver Badly After Vehicle Hits 'Mata Ki Jyot'

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 16:44 IST

It was a little after 6:30 on Friday evening, the hour when GT Road in Ghaziabad is at its busiest. Coming in from the Delhi side was a religious procession, with devotees carrying a ‘Mata Ki Jyot’. The mood was devotional until a rickshaw came too close.

What Happened On The Road?

According to police, an electric rickshaw hit a woman’s foot as the procession moved along the road in the Nandgram police station area. Some accounts say a young man was also injured in the collision. Within moments, the mood changed.

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The Beating Caught On Camera

Angered by the collision, people from the procession allegedly turned on the rickshaw driver and beat him. Bystanders recorded the scene on their phones. The video soon reached social media, where it spread quickly, and many users began demanding action from the police.

Police Reach The Spot

After receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and assessed the situation. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Nandgram) Ziauddin Ahmad said no complaint has been received from either side. Once a written complaint is filed, he said, legal action will be taken as per rules. He added that peace and order have been maintained at the spot.

Who Is Demanding Action

Even without a formal complaint, the video has pushed the matter into public discussion. Several people have asked the police to act, and the footage is now the main record of what happened on the road that evening.

What We Still Do Not Know

Several details are unclear. It is not known how badly the driver was hurt or whether he needed medical treatment. Reports differ on who was injured in the collision, a woman or a young man, and on whether the vehicle was an electric rickshaw or an auto. It is also not clear who started the argument after the collision, or whether the driver or the devotees will now come forward with a complaint.

What Happens Next

For now, the road is calm and the procession has moved on, but the video remains. Whether the driver files a complaint, whether the injured devotee’s family does the same, and whether the police take up the case on the basis of the footage will decide how this episode ends. What began as a few seconds of contact between a rickshaw and a woman’s foot has become a question of how a moment of anger on a crowded road should be answered under the law.

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Viral Video: Devotees’ Thrashed Auto-Rickshaw Driver Badly After Vehicle Hits ‘Mata Ki Jyot’, Chaos on Ghaziabad’s GT Road- What Triggered the Clash?

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Viral Video: Devotees’ Thrashed Auto-Rickshaw Driver Badly After Vehicle Hits ‘Mata Ki Jyot’, Chaos on Ghaziabad’s GT Road- What Triggered the Clash?

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Viral Video: Devotees’ Thrashed Auto-Rickshaw Driver Badly After Vehicle Hits ‘Mata Ki Jyot’, Chaos on Ghaziabad’s GT Road- What Triggered the Clash?

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Viral Video: Devotees’ Thrashed Auto-Rickshaw Driver Badly After Vehicle Hits ‘Mata Ki Jyot’, Chaos on Ghaziabad’s GT Road- What Triggered the Clash?
Viral Video: Devotees’ Thrashed Auto-Rickshaw Driver Badly After Vehicle Hits ‘Mata Ki Jyot’, Chaos on Ghaziabad’s GT Road- What Triggered the Clash?
Viral Video: Devotees’ Thrashed Auto-Rickshaw Driver Badly After Vehicle Hits ‘Mata Ki Jyot’, Chaos on Ghaziabad’s GT Road- What Triggered the Clash?
Viral Video: Devotees’ Thrashed Auto-Rickshaw Driver Badly After Vehicle Hits ‘Mata Ki Jyot’, Chaos on Ghaziabad’s GT Road- What Triggered the Clash?
Viral Video: Devotees’ Thrashed Auto-Rickshaw Driver Badly After Vehicle Hits ‘Mata Ki Jyot’, Chaos on Ghaziabad’s GT Road- What Triggered the Clash?

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