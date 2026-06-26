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Home > Regionals News > Family Dispute Turns Deadly for Elderly Man in Rajasthan, Thrashed by Son; Watch Viral Video

Family Dispute Turns Deadly for Elderly Man in Rajasthan, Thrashed by Son; Watch Viral Video

A viral video from Jaipur shows a man allegedly brutally assaulting his elderly father inside their home. The incident has sparked outrage, with police saying an FIR was already registered and demands growing for strict action.

Family Dispute Turns Deadly for Elderly Man in Rajasthan. Photo: Grab
Family Dispute Turns Deadly for Elderly Man in Rajasthan. Photo: Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 12:32 IST

A shocking incident from Jaipur has left a lot of people disturbed after a video, where a young man is seen brutally assaulting his elderly father which is now going viral on social media. The incident happened in Maruti Colony of Sanganer in Jaipur about 15 days ago and since then there’s been outrage, and also a renewed concern about how safe senior citizens really are even inside their own family spaces. After the video went viral social media users went on to shock and asked authorities to take appropriate actions. 

Family Dispute Turns Deadly for Elderly Man in Rajasthan 

A man allegedly assaulted his older father in such a brutal way that the elderly parent ended up with serious injuries. As per Sanganer police, the incident happened nearly 15 days ago, and at that time an FIR was filed. But once that clip resurfaced online, the whole case got attention again, with many insisting on harsh measures against the accused, like strict punishment should be given, no delays. 

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In a viral clip, a young man is alleged to be repeatedly punching and slapping his elderly dad. The older man appears to have gotten serious wounds on his face and head, and he was left bleeding. Even when the victim fell onto the floor in pain, the accused reportedly kept going and dragged him inside a room. 

From what the video shows, the brutal episode kept going even after the door was locked, while other relatives stayed outside, pleading and begging the accused to open up, and stop the attack.

Local Reveal Repeated Assault 

Local residents say the father and his son basically stayed in the same house, and they kept ending up in heated arguments. They explain that the latest disagreement went too far and turned violent, which then led to the alleged assault. 

Neighbours also claimed they often heard quarrels and disruptions coming from that home. The whole incident has left many people shocked, with quite a few wondering how a son could allegedly treat the father who raised him in such a harsh way.

Also Read: https://www.newsx.com/regionals/drunk-woman-in-thar-assaults-female-police-officer-in-karnatakas-davangere-heres-what-happened-next-video-241188/ 

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Family Dispute Turns Deadly for Elderly Man in Rajasthan, Thrashed by Son; Watch Viral Video
Tags: Elderly AbuseFamily DisputeJaipur newsRajasthan crimeSanganerviral video

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Family Dispute Turns Deadly for Elderly Man in Rajasthan, Thrashed by Son; Watch Viral Video

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Family Dispute Turns Deadly for Elderly Man in Rajasthan, Thrashed by Son; Watch Viral Video
Family Dispute Turns Deadly for Elderly Man in Rajasthan, Thrashed by Son; Watch Viral Video
Family Dispute Turns Deadly for Elderly Man in Rajasthan, Thrashed by Son; Watch Viral Video
Family Dispute Turns Deadly for Elderly Man in Rajasthan, Thrashed by Son; Watch Viral Video

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