In a hearing in a case of maintenance at the Family Court in the Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh, the husband and wife got into a brawl, wherein the two hit each other in the court premises. This brawl between the two, involving their families as well, was recorded in a video that went viral on social networking sites. A case has been registered against the two accused persons, who were arrested on September 24.

Uttar Pradesh family court clash: how the dispute began

The couple, Priya Tripathi of Samardhira and Manish Kumar Mishra of Koiladad, have reportedly been involved in a dispute since shortly after their marriage. They had appeared at the Maharajganj district headquarters Family Court for a hearing in their ongoing maintenance case.

The proceedings began around 2 pm, with the testimony of Priya’s father, Laxmikant. After the hearing, Priya, her sister Priyanka and their father came out of the courtroom and reached the ground-floor hall. It was here that the confrontation reportedly broke out.

Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh – Tension flared inside the district court premises in Maharajganj after a dispute between two groups escalated, creating a scene of chaos and panic within the court campus, a heated confrontation broke out between two parties inside the court premises, leading to a major commotion. The sudden unrest in a place considered a symbol of justice triggered panic among lawyers, litigants and other people present in the complex. Eyewitnesses said the situation became tense within moments, causing concern over safety and security arrangements inside the court campus. The incident has raised serious questions about how such a confrontation could occur inside a highly sensitive and secured judicial establishment. — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) November 23, 2026

Uttar Pradesh woman alleges assault and strangulation attempt

According to Priya’s complaint, Manish approached her along with another man and allegedly attacked her. She claimed that her husband grabbed her by the hair and assaulted her, knocking her to the ground. She also alleged that he tried to strangle her.

The two Laxmikant and Priyanka were also attacked when they tried to save her. Things soon got out of hand as members of both the families were involved in the fight at the court premises.

Viral video captures punches and slaps inside Uttar Pradesh court

The footage circulating on social media shows members of both sides exchanging blows and slaps. One man accompanying Priya is also seen slapping Manish across the face following the alleged assault on the woman.

Police personnel deployed at the court complex rushed to the spot after hearing the commotion and intervened to control the situation. The video later spread across social media, bringing the Uttar Pradesh court incident into wider public attention.

Uttar Pradesh police arrest two accused after woman’s complaint

Priya also alleged that she received death threats after pursuing the case. She subsequently approached Kotwali police and filed a complaint seeking action against those involved in the assault.

Dharmendra Singh, Station House Officer of Kotwali Maharajganj, confirmed that a case had been registered against two accused persons and both had been arrested. “The police are investigating the matter,” he said.

The investigation will examine the woman’s allegations, the sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the clash inside the Family Court, where the couple’s maintenance dispute remains pending.

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