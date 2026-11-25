A Japanese couple who divorced three years ago have reunited and remarried in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Lucknow, turning their second chance at love into a family celebration. Hiro Chihara and Shizu exchanged vows at the Radha-Krishna Temple in Gomti Nagar on November 23, in the presence of their three children, relatives and friends. The couple, who divorced in 2022 and reunited in 2023, chose India for their wedding because of their love for Indian culture and traditions.

Japanese couple reunite after divorce, celebrate second marriage in Lucknow

It is said that the re-union of this couple in 2023 was due to encouragement from their Indian friends. Then they went with their family to Lucknow for attending the marriage of their friend named Pankaj Joshi on 21st November. While being there, they took the decision to marry each other again, but this time according to Hindu traditions.

The Japanese couple got themselves married in Radha-Krishna Temple, and they were a part of many traditional practices.

Japanese couple embrace Hindu rituals, exchange garlands and take pheras

Hiro and Shizu dressed in traditional Indian clothes for the occasion. While Hiro wore a kurta-pyjama, Shizu chose a salwar-kurta. The ceremony included the exchange of marigold garlands, the application of sindoor and pheras around the sacred fire.

Videos from the wedding show the couple sitting together, exchanging flower garlands and taking part in the rituals. Their three children were also present, making the ceremony a special family occasion.

Japanese couple share emotional reaction to wedding in India

Speaking to news agency ANI, Hiro Chihara described the ceremony as a memorable experience. “It was a very precious experience that we could have such a beautiful wedding,” he said.

Recalling their decision to marry again, Hiro said they had divorced in 2022 but later chose to reunite. Explaining why they selected India for the occasion, he added, “We love India…We wanted to do it in India.”

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