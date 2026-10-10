Viral Video: Love Marriage Ends in Street Fight in Uttar Pradesh, Clip Shows Husband-Wife Fight In Street 3 Months After Wedding; How Did It Come to This?

A fight between a husband and wife in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral after it spilled out of their home and onto the street. Abhishek Sahu and Aarti Mathur got married out of love just three months ago. Locals gathered as the quarrel played out in public, and the video of it is now being shared widely on social media. Police are looking into the matter.

The marriage was a love marriage, but the families did not welcome it. Abhishek’s in-laws did not accept him after the wedding, and both sides refused to accept the union.

#बदायूं: प्रेम विवाह के तीन महीने बाद पति-पत्नी के बीच विवाद सड़क पर पहुंच गया। अभिषेक साहू ने तीन महीने पहले आरती माथुर से प्रेम विवाह किया था, लेकिन परिजनों ने शादी को स्वीकार नहीं किया। इसके बाद दोनों किराये के मकान में रहने लगे, जहां कुछ समय बाद उनके बीच घरेलू विवाद शुरू हो गया। #viral #viralvideo — UttarPradesh.ORG News (@WeUttarPradesh) October 9, 2026

Why the couple left family support behind in Uttar Pradesh

Because of this, Abhishek and Aarti started living in a rented house. They were on their own from the beginning of their married life.

Peace did not last there either. Conflicts began between the two, and domestic disputes soon followed.

How a domestic dispute turned into a street fight in Uttar Pradesh

The quarrel did not stay inside the rented house. It spilled out onto the street, where anyone passing by could see it.

Locals gathered around, and some of them recorded the scene. The video then spread on social media and went viral.

What Uttar Pradesh police are doing after the Budaun video surfaced

Police are now investigating the matter. The incident from this Uttar Pradesh district has drawn attention mainly because of the video.

A three-month-old love marriage under strain in Uttar Pradesh

Just three months after their wedding, Abhishek and Aarti’s marriage is being talked about publicly. It began with love, was met with refusal from the families, and has now landed in the middle of a street and on social media screens across Uttar Pradesh.

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