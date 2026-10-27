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Home > Regionals News > Viral Video: Man Finds Snake Inside Shoe While Getting Ready For Office; Reptile Tries To Strike

Viral Video: Man Finds Snake Inside Shoe While Getting Ready For Office; Reptile Tries To Strike

In the clip, the snake can be seen emerging from the shoe and attempting to strike at a man and a woman as they try to move away.

A man discovering a snake curled up inside his shoe while getting ready to leave for the office. (Source:Screengrab)
A man discovering a snake curled up inside his shoe while getting ready to leave for the office. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 16:07 IST

A man got an unexpected and frightening surprise while getting ready to leave for work after discovering a snake curled up inside one of his shoes. The incident, captured in a video that has gone viral on social media, shows the reptile hiding inside the footwear before emerging and attempting to strike at the people nearby. According to the account shared alongside the video, the man was preparing to head to the office when he noticed the snake inside his shoe. Alarmed by the discovery, he called a snake charmer to safely remove the reptile.

Snake Emerges From Shoe, Tries to Strike

In the viral clip, the snake can be seen tucked inside one of the shoes. As people attempt to deal with the unexpected visitor, the reptile emerges from the footwear and appears to lunge towards the man and a woman standing nearby. Both can be seen reacting with fear and trying to move away as the snake attempts to strike. The tense moments captured in the video have caught the attention of social media users, many of whom have reacted to the unusual hiding spot chosen by the reptile. The video also highlights how snakes can sometimes enter footwear left unattended, particularly when shoes are kept in areas where reptiles may find shelter.

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‘I’ll Always Keep My Shoes Up High’

According to the post accompanying the video, a snake charmer was called to catch the reptile and help resolve the situation. The author also added a humorous remark about the frightening experience, joking that from now on, he would always keep his shoes up high. The comment has added a lighter touch to an otherwise alarming incident, with the video serving as a reminder to check footwear before putting it on.

A Reminder to Check Shoes Before Wearing Them

Snakes may seek shelter in cool, dark and undisturbed spaces, including shoes left outside or in storage areas. Experts generally advise people not to reach into footwear blindly or attempt to handle a snake themselves. If a snake is discovered, keeping a safe distance and contacting a trained snake rescuer is the safest course of action.
Also Read: Father Throws 9-Month-Old Son Off Skywalk After Fight With Wife In Mumbai, Infant Dies- What Triggered The Quarrel?

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Viral Video: Man Finds Snake Inside Shoe While Getting Ready For Office; Reptile Tries To Strike
Tags: man finds snake before officesnake charmersnake found in shoesnake in footwearsnake inside shoesnake rescuesnake trying to attackviral snake videoviral video on social media

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Viral Video: Man Finds Snake Inside Shoe While Getting Ready For Office; Reptile Tries To Strike

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Viral Video: Man Finds Snake Inside Shoe While Getting Ready For Office; Reptile Tries To Strike
Viral Video: Man Finds Snake Inside Shoe While Getting Ready For Office; Reptile Tries To Strike
Viral Video: Man Finds Snake Inside Shoe While Getting Ready For Office; Reptile Tries To Strike
Viral Video: Man Finds Snake Inside Shoe While Getting Ready For Office; Reptile Tries To Strike
Viral Video: Man Finds Snake Inside Shoe While Getting Ready For Office; Reptile Tries To Strike

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