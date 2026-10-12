Viral Video: Man Stripped, Tied Up And Paraded On Road Over Suspicion Of Misbehaving With Woman In Puri; 5 Arrested, Including 2 Minors

It was around 8 pm on Saturday, October 10, in the Jalakabara area of Puri district’s Chandanpur police station limits. A man, believed to be in his 30s, was on the road near a destitute woman who lives on a footpath. What happened next, as shown in a video that later went viral, was a crowd taking the law into its hands.

What Led To The Suspicion?

According to police, the man had been drinking and was seen arguing with the woman. One account says he was returning on a bicycle when he fell near her. Locals questioned him, and he reportedly told them to leave. The exchange turned into a confrontation, and some people suspected that he had misbehaved with her.

What The Mob Did?

It is alleged that a group beat him, stripped him of his clothes, tied his hands and forced him to walk on the road naked. Some people tried to intervene, but the beating allegedly continued. A video of the incident spread on social media, drawing widespread condemnation.

Mob violence: Suspecting a man of having sexually abused a destitute elderly woman in #Puri district, an angry mob assaulted him, stripped him & paraded him naked on road. Three arrested & two juvenile detained. https://t.co/M47OpCmdq6 — Debabrata Mohapatra (@DebabrataTOI) October 12, 2026

Police Step In

Chandanpur police rushed to the spot after receiving information, rescued the man and took him to the Chandanpur medical centre for treatment. His condition is said to be stable, according to police sources.

Arrests And Charges

Police arrested three men on Sunday: Sitaram Mishra (27), Santosh Barik (26) and Sukanta Bhoi, also called Suka (36). All three live in the Chandanpur police station area. Two juveniles were also held. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 126(2), 127(2), 115(2), 109(1), 133 and 3(5). Police seized a bamboo stick and a piece of brick from the spot.

The Key Finding

A senior police officer said the inquiry so far indicates that the woman was not sexually abused. Two men involved in the assault are being questioned, he said. This means the suspicion that led to the beating has not been backed up by evidence at this stage.

A Pattern Of Mob Violence

The incident comes amid concern about a series of mob attacks in Odisha. On May 7, a railway constable was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Bhubaneswar after a woman made an allegation of sexual assault. On June 16, men in Rayagada district attacked two NGO workers, one of them a woman, suspecting them of being kidnappers, and allegedly stripped the woman.

What Is Not Yet Known?

The reports differ on some details, including whether the woman is elderly or mentally unwell, and whether the victim’s identity has been established. It is also unclear who filmed the video, how long the assault lasted, and what role the two juveniles are alleged to have played.

What Happens Next

Police will need to question the remaining suspects, identify everyone seen in the footage and verify the woman’s condition through a proper inquiry. The case will also raise a wider question: whether a suspicion alone should ever justify a crowd’s punishment, when the job of establishing facts belongs to the police and the courts. Here, the facts reported so far point the other way, and how quickly the investigation closes will matter for others who may have joined the crowd.

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