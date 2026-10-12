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Home > Regionals News > Viral Video: Man Tied to Tree By Villagers In Gonda, Woman Slaps Him Repeatedly And Beats Him With Sticks; What Led To The Assault?

Viral Video: Man Tied to Tree By Villagers In Gonda, Woman Slaps Him Repeatedly And Beats Him With Sticks; What Led To The Assault?

A young man was tied to a tree and beaten by villagers in Gonda after allegations of theft and deception surfaced, with a video of the assault going viral.

Gonda Video Shows Woman Beating Man Tied To Tree In Village (Image: X)
Gonda Video Shows Woman Beating Man Tied To Tree In Village (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 08:40 IST

A young man was tied to a tree and beaten by villagers in Gonda’s Teliyagarh village under Khodare police station, with a video of the incident going viral on social media. The around 30-second clip shows a woman slapping the man and hitting him with sticks while a large group of villagers watches. The video, relating to an incident that took place on October 9, began circulating around 6 pm on Saturday.

Gonda video shows woman beating man as villagers watch

In the viral footage, some people can be heard accusing the young man of theft. The woman is seen slapping him around seven times before hitting him with sticks. 

As per reports, police said they took cognizance of the matter after the Gonda video spread online. Khodare police station in-charge Inspector Gyan Singh said, “The matter will be investigated and necessary action will be taken.”

Gonda villagers allege deception over rice and cloves

According to reports, the young man was allegedly deceiving women by offering them rice and cloves. It is alleged that he returned to the village around 4 pm on October 9, after which villagers who were already angry over his previous alleged deceptions caught him and tied him to a tree.

A woman then allegedly assaulted him as villagers gathered around. However, the allegations that the young man had deceived women have not been independently confirmed, and the circumstances behind the Gonda assault remain under investigation.

Gonda police identify those involved through viral clip

Reports say that police are now using the viral video to identify the people allegedly involved in the assault. Inspector Gyan Singh said the necessary action would follow the investigation.

The police said the full circumstances of the Gonda incident will become clear only after the probe is completed.

Also Read: Caught On CCTV: Speeding Mini Cooper Kills 3 People In Kochi, Teen Driver Says ‘Father Will Take Care Of It’ After Crashing His Car Into Scooter; Clip Goes Viral    

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Viral Video: Man Tied to Tree By Villagers In Gonda, Woman Slaps Him Repeatedly And Beats Him With Sticks; What Led To The Assault?
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Viral Video: Man Tied to Tree By Villagers In Gonda, Woman Slaps Him Repeatedly And Beats Him With Sticks; What Led To The Assault?

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Viral Video: Man Tied to Tree By Villagers In Gonda, Woman Slaps Him Repeatedly And Beats Him With Sticks; What Led To The Assault?

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Viral Video: Man Tied to Tree By Villagers In Gonda, Woman Slaps Him Repeatedly And Beats Him With Sticks; What Led To The Assault?
Viral Video: Man Tied to Tree By Villagers In Gonda, Woman Slaps Him Repeatedly And Beats Him With Sticks; What Led To The Assault?
Viral Video: Man Tied to Tree By Villagers In Gonda, Woman Slaps Him Repeatedly And Beats Him With Sticks; What Led To The Assault?
Viral Video: Man Tied to Tree By Villagers In Gonda, Woman Slaps Him Repeatedly And Beats Him With Sticks; What Led To The Assault?
Viral Video: Man Tied to Tree By Villagers In Gonda, Woman Slaps Him Repeatedly And Beats Him With Sticks; What Led To The Assault?

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