Viral Video: Massive Controversy As Kashmiri Cricketer Assaults Spectator After Losing Match, Clip Shows Him Kicking And Punching Man In Ground

Kashmiri cricketer Jehangir Lone has found himself in trouble after a video surfaced on social media where he could be seen hitting and shoving an audience member during a game at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar. The attack took place when the Red Premier League (RPL) was being played on Sunday after the loss of his team in the semi-final to Athwas India XI. Though Lone has admitted losing his temper, he stated that the abuse he and his family received caused the attack.

What happened at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium after the RPL semifinal?

Athwas India XI defeated Royal Goodwill CC by three wickets in the semifinal at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. Trouble broke out after the match when supporters of the winning team entered the playing area to celebrate their victory.

Videos circulating on social media show Lone, who was playing for Royal Goodwill CC, confronting a spectator wearing a white sweatshirt and jeans. He is allegedly seen punching and pushing the man during the physical altercation. The footage has triggered widespread criticism of the cricketer in Srinagar.

Jehangir Lone explains why he lost his temper in Srinagar

Speaking to a local media house, Lone said the confrontation happened as his team was heading towards the pavilion after losing the match. He alleged that supporters of the opposition team entered the ground and directed highly provocative and abusive remarks at him.

According to Lone, the abuse included a derogatory slur aimed at his mother. Explaining his reaction, he said, “I won’t tolerate being abused,” adding that he lost his composure in the heat of the moment. His explanation has added another dimension to the controversy surrounding the Srinagar cricket match.

‘My Family! My Pride’: Cricketer posts message after Srinagar incident

Hours after the video surfaced, Lone took to social media and posted a brief message: “My Family! My Pride”. The post appeared to reinforce his claim that insults directed at his family had provoked his reaction during the incident in Srinagar.

Fans demand disciplinary action over Srinagar cricket controversy

The matter has aroused strong sentiments among the fan community and the sports lovers. Most people are condemning the alleged attack and calling for severe punishment for Lone, but some netizens believe that Lone was provoked by the abusive comments made by the spectator.

The authorities seem to be investigating the issue. The controversy has highlighted the behavior of players and spectators in cricket games in Srinagar.

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