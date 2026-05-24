Viral Video: Passenger Confronts Railway Staff Over Alleged Tatkal Ticket Scam | WATCH

A video circulating online has brought back the concerns regarding alleged irregularities in BCM of the Indian Railways Tatkal tickets. The two minute long clip, said to be taken from an unnamed railway station, shows a fumed passenger who has come after his Tatkal ticket was given to a broker even though he was the first one in the queue. The footage has led to heated discussions online where many have called for mass questioning of the Tatkal tickets booking scheme and demanded stern measures against alleged scanners and middlemen.

What Do They Say The Viral Video Depicts?

The video says that the passenger was the first candidate who had standing in the Tatkal booking queue and who had completed OTP checks twice. He has been denied the seat that was issued to a broker instead.

While one side says the video shows a mad rant of the passenger by a railway staff member, people in the clip can be heard ongoing arguments and comments too.

Caught red-handed! First in queue at railway counter, OTP verified twice, yet ticket given to a broker. Staff arguing when confronted. Tatkal scam still thriving. pic.twitter.com/BR9Z4H7ofs — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 24, 2026

Further analysis shows some blurry parts in the video footage which some social media users have pointed out to be pertaining to money transaction but its validity seems to be inconclusive.

Railway Staff Face Technical Issues

During the tussle, railway officials allegedly claimed that the glitch was caused by a system related issue. This, however, did not reassure the passenger and many onlookers who wanted to know how the booking request which was marked as verified was “skipped” in the first place.

As of now, the report does not substantiate the location of the station or the situation as depicted in the video.

Tatkal Booking Issue Persists

Indian Railways has taken several steps in the past to crack down on ticket scams, such as making e-aadhaar verification compulsory, monitoring booking activity closely, and taking action against the automated booking bots being used by some rogue agents. Yet, the issue of rogue booking agents and other booking irregularities during high demand periods is still a matter of complaint.

The clip has sent social media users into a frenzy, with many demanding a full-fledged investigation into what has occurred. Passengers also want better monitoring and oversight so that the legitimate passengers with Tatkal tickets are not deprived by rogue agents and middlemen.

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