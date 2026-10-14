Viral Video: Robot ‘Prithvi’ Steals The Show With Garba Moves Alongside Girls In Gujarat

Garba grounds across Gujarat have been full of colour and music as Navratri is celebrated with the usual fervour. In Rajkot, the festivities delivered something that made people stop and look. A robot named ‘Prithvi’ joined the dancers and played Garba with them.

Prithvi Finds Its Rhythm

Prithvi moved to the beat of the music and kept pace with the people around it, drawing the attention of everyone at the venue. Garba is usually danced in circles by people in traditional attire, and the robot’s presence gave the event a distinct identity this time.

રાજકોટમાં ઢોલના તાલે રોબોટ ઘૂમ્યો ગરબે, ક્લબ UVના ગરબા મહોત્સવમાં માનવ સાથે મશીનનો સંગમ જાવા મળ્યો #RajkotRobotGarba #PrithviRobot #ClubUVNavratri #RajkotNavratri2026 #SaurashtraNews https://t.co/HjJFtTRkMf — niraj chokshi (@chokshi_niraj) October 14, 2026

The Venue Behind The Viral Moment

The event was the Club UV Navratri Mahotsav in Rajkot, organised by the Kadva Patidar Samaj. It was here that the robot took part in the celebrations.

Day Three, Tuesday Night

The sight was reported on Tuesday night, the third day of Navratri, when the Garba floor was already buzzing with dancers.

A First For Saurashtra

This is being described as the first time a robot has played Garba in the Saurashtra region. In a state where Garba is a symbol of culture, tradition and community celebration, a machine joining the circle gave the old festival a modern twist.

Where Tradition Meets Technology

By taking part in the dance instead of simply being displayed at the venue, Prithvi showed how modern technology can be woven into cultural events. It offered an interesting glimpse of how technology is increasingly finding a place even in the most traditional gatherings.

Will More Robots Join The Dance?

Navratri celebrations are still going on in Rajkot and across Gujarat, and with the festival not yet over, many will be watching to see whether other organisers follow the example set at Club UV. Whether Prithvi’s turn on the Garba floor becomes a one-off curiosity or the start of a trend remains to be seen.

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