Viral Video: Samajwadi Party MP Caught Eating Chicken During Navratri, Clip Shows Leaders Enjoying Non-Veg In Pilibhit; Know Full Details

A video showing Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman, Pilibhit district president Dharmesh Gangwar and other party leaders eating chicken during Navratri has gone viral, triggering a political controversy. The footage, reportedly recorded a day earlier, shows the leaders enjoying fried chicken and chutney at the home of SP leader Mohammad Arif in Pilibhit. The gathering took place after Suman visited the party office to attend a PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) convention.

Pilibhit SP leaders’ chicken feast during Navratri sparks questions

Navratri is being observed from October 11 to 19. During the nine-day festival, many devotees avoid meat, eggs, garlic and onion as part of their religious practices. The viral video has prompted questions about the leaders’ decision to eat non-vegetarian food during the festival. The Pilibhit district president’s phone went unanswered, while other leaders reportedly avoided questions.

As per reports, State Cane Minister Sanjay Singh Gangwar questioned how the food was obtained when meat shops were closed. He said he would write to the District Magistrate demanding an investigation into the matter.

Pilibhit video revives questions over Ramjilal Suman’s temple remarks

The controversy has also brought attention to Suman’s earlier remarks against the BJP government. At a public meeting, the SP MP said the 2027 Assembly elections should focus on basic issues such as “bread, stomach, and hunger”.

Reportedly, he had also questioned the focus on temples, referring to reports of idols being stolen from temples and alleged irregularities in donations for the Ram Mandir. Suman further cited social discrimination, including an incident in which the President was allegedly not allowed to enter a temple and the reported washing of Akhilesh Yadav’s chief ministerial residence with Gangajal.

Following the chicken party video, critics in Pilibhit have questioned whether leaders who eat non-vegetarian food during Navratri should comment on religious matters.

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