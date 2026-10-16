LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Viral Video: Samajwadi Party MP Caught Eating Chicken During Navratri, Clip Shows Leaders Enjoying Non-Veg In Pilibhit; Know Full Details

Viral Video: Samajwadi Party MP Caught Eating Chicken During Navratri, Clip Shows Leaders Enjoying Non-Veg In Pilibhit; Know Full Details

A viral video of Ramjilal Suman and Pilibhit SP leaders eating chicken during Navratri sparks controversy, with UP minister Sanjay Singh Gangwar seeking an investigation.

SP Leaders’ Chicken Feast During Navratri Sparks Controversy (Image: X)
SP Leaders’ Chicken Feast During Navratri Sparks Controversy (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 12:01 IST

A video showing Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman, Pilibhit district president Dharmesh Gangwar and other party leaders eating chicken during Navratri has gone viral, triggering a political controversy. The footage, reportedly recorded a day earlier, shows the leaders enjoying fried chicken and chutney at the home of SP leader Mohammad Arif in Pilibhit. The gathering took place after Suman visited the party office to attend a PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) convention.

Pilibhit SP leaders’ chicken feast during Navratri sparks questions

Navratri is being observed from October 11 to 19. During the nine-day festival, many devotees avoid meat, eggs, garlic and onion as part of their religious practices. The viral video has prompted questions about the leaders’ decision to eat non-vegetarian food during the festival. The Pilibhit district president’s phone went unanswered, while other leaders reportedly avoided questions.

As per reports, State Cane Minister Sanjay Singh Gangwar questioned how the food was obtained when meat shops were closed. He said he would write to the District Magistrate demanding an investigation into the matter.

Pilibhit video revives questions over Ramjilal Suman’s temple remarks

The controversy has also brought attention to Suman’s earlier remarks against the BJP government. At a public meeting, the SP MP said the 2027 Assembly elections should focus on basic issues such as “bread, stomach, and hunger”.

Reportedly, he had also questioned the focus on temples, referring to reports of idols being stolen from temples and alleged irregularities in donations for the Ram Mandir. Suman further cited social discrimination, including an incident in which the President was allegedly not allowed to enter a temple and the reported washing of Akhilesh Yadav’s chief ministerial residence with Gangajal.

Following the chicken party video, critics in Pilibhit have questioned whether leaders who eat non-vegetarian food during Navratri should comment on religious matters. 

Also Read: 2-Year-Old Girl Raped, Face Pressed Into Sand To Silence Her In Jabalpur; Accused Fled Thinking She Died, History-Sheeter Also Linked To Assault On Elderly Woman    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Video: Samajwadi Party MP Caught Eating Chicken During Navratri, Clip Shows Leaders Enjoying Non-Veg In Pilibhit; Know Full Details
Tags: latest newsnavratritrending newsviral newsviral video

RELATED News

Medicines Worth Rs 20.64 Crore Seized, 520 Chemists Licences Suspends During Drug Crackdown

Massive Controversy: Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya Accuses Husband Of Physical Abuse, Casteist Slurs, Shares Emotional Video Message After Filing FIR Against Him

2-Year-Old Girl Raped, Face Pressed Into Sand To Silence Her In Jabalpur; Accused Fled Thinking She Died, History-Sheeter Also Linked To Assault On Elderly Woman

Caught On CCTV: Little Girl Falls Into An Open Drain, Man Jumps In To Rescue Her In Panipat’s Ward 3 – What Happened Next?

Watch Video: Senior IAS Officer ‘Abuses’ Woman J&K Officer During Review Meet, Triggers Row

LATEST NEWS

Viral Video: Samajwadi Party MP Caught Eating Chicken During Navratri, Clip Shows Leaders Enjoying Non-Veg In Pilibhit; Know Full Details

PC Jeweller in Focus After Reported Rs 73.59 Crore Bulk Deal; Debt Reduction, Revenue Growth Draw Attention

WATCH VIDEO: Paan Shop Inside A Moving Train? Man Sets Up Counter In 3AC Coach, Video Goes Viral

Watch Here: Speeding Truck Hits Scooter, Motorcycle And Car Killing One, Injuring Several Others; Clip Shows Devastating Impact

WATCH VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Chat With Paparazzi Viral — ‘Reel Ke Chakkar Mein Thuk Jaaoge Aap’

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Bali Accident To Spine Surgery And Discharge: What We Know About Her Recovery So Far

WATCH VIDEO: West Indies Players Practising At Chennai Super Kings Academy, What’s Behind The Training Camp?

Who Are Pasmanda Muslims, Do They Get OBC Quota And Why Are Dalit Muslims Excluded From SC Reservation?

Who Is Mahrah Al Nahyan? UAE Royal Found Unconscious on London Street After Alleged Cocaine Binge, Toddler Beside Her

SA vs AUS, 2nd Test: Matthew Wade Warns Australia About South Africa Quick Kagiso Rabada’s Return — ‘He’ll Be In Our Face’

Viral Video: Samajwadi Party MP Caught Eating Chicken During Navratri, Clip Shows Leaders Enjoying Non-Veg In Pilibhit; Know Full Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Video: Samajwadi Party MP Caught Eating Chicken During Navratri, Clip Shows Leaders Enjoying Non-Veg In Pilibhit; Know Full Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Video: Samajwadi Party MP Caught Eating Chicken During Navratri, Clip Shows Leaders Enjoying Non-Veg In Pilibhit; Know Full Details
Viral Video: Samajwadi Party MP Caught Eating Chicken During Navratri, Clip Shows Leaders Enjoying Non-Veg In Pilibhit; Know Full Details
Viral Video: Samajwadi Party MP Caught Eating Chicken During Navratri, Clip Shows Leaders Enjoying Non-Veg In Pilibhit; Know Full Details
Viral Video: Samajwadi Party MP Caught Eating Chicken During Navratri, Clip Shows Leaders Enjoying Non-Veg In Pilibhit; Know Full Details
Viral Video: Samajwadi Party MP Caught Eating Chicken During Navratri, Clip Shows Leaders Enjoying Non-Veg In Pilibhit; Know Full Details

QUICK LINKS