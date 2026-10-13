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Home > Regionals News > Viral Video: Wife And Daughter Allegedly Try To Strangle Man With Dupatta In UP’s Muzaffarnagar After Domestic Fight, Elderly Man Comes To His Rescue

Viral Video: Wife And Daughter Allegedly Try To Strangle Man With Dupatta In UP’s Muzaffarnagar After Domestic Fight, Elderly Man Comes To His Rescue

A viral video from Muzaffarnagar shows a woman and her daughter allegedly attacking Mangeram, with the woman tightening a dupatta around his neck. His father intervened, and police are investigating.

Wife And Daughter Allegedly Try To Strangle Man With Dupatta In UP’s Muzaffarnagar After Domestic Fight. (Image Credit: X)
Wife And Daughter Allegedly Try To Strangle Man With Dupatta In UP’s Muzaffarnagar After Domestic Fight. (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 12:58 IST

A domestic quarrel is usually heard only by those inside the house. This one, in Chandpur village of Muzaffarnagar’s New Mandi Kotwali area, was recorded, and the clip has now reached social media.

What The Video Shows?

In the footage, a woman is seen putting a dupatta around her husband’s neck and pulling it tight. The man, identified as Mangeram, struggles to free himself. The couple’s daughter is seen hitting her father as well. Mangeram can be heard pleading for help and asking to be saved from his wife.

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The Man Who Stepped In

As the situation worsened, Mangeram’s father reached the spot, intervened and got his son free. Mangeram was injured in the assault and was admitted to a hospital, where he is being treated.

Why The Video Surfaced Now?

Kotwali in-charge Anand Dev Mishra said the incident took place on October 5, but the video has gone viral only now. He said the couple was counselled after the incident. Police are looking into the viral video.

What Is Not Yet Known

The cause of the quarrel has not been established, and police say the circumstances will become clear only after investigation. The reports do not say how seriously Mangeram was hurt, whether he or anyone else filed a complaint, or whether a case has been registered. The wife’s and daughter’s accounts have not been reported, and neither has the daughter’s age. It is also unclear who recorded the video.

What Happens Next

Police will need to decide whether the footage warrants a formal case, even if the couple has been counselled. Mangeram’s statement, his medical report and the account of his father will matter most. If the daughter is a minor, a different legal route may apply. For now, the case rests on a few seconds of video and a family that has already been through counselling.

Also Read: Class 12 Student Raped By Coaching Teacher In Gwalior, Accused Threatened To Kill Her If She Spoke Out; Arrested

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Viral Video: Wife And Daughter Allegedly Try To Strangle Man With Dupatta In UP’s Muzaffarnagar After Domestic Fight, Elderly Man Comes To His Rescue

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Viral Video: Wife And Daughter Allegedly Try To Strangle Man With Dupatta In UP’s Muzaffarnagar After Domestic Fight, Elderly Man Comes To His Rescue

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Viral Video: Wife And Daughter Allegedly Try To Strangle Man With Dupatta In UP’s Muzaffarnagar After Domestic Fight, Elderly Man Comes To His Rescue

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Viral Video: Wife And Daughter Allegedly Try To Strangle Man With Dupatta In UP’s Muzaffarnagar After Domestic Fight, Elderly Man Comes To His Rescue
Viral Video: Wife And Daughter Allegedly Try To Strangle Man With Dupatta In UP’s Muzaffarnagar After Domestic Fight, Elderly Man Comes To His Rescue
Viral Video: Wife And Daughter Allegedly Try To Strangle Man With Dupatta In UP’s Muzaffarnagar After Domestic Fight, Elderly Man Comes To His Rescue
Viral Video: Wife And Daughter Allegedly Try To Strangle Man With Dupatta In UP’s Muzaffarnagar After Domestic Fight, Elderly Man Comes To His Rescue
Viral Video: Wife And Daughter Allegedly Try To Strangle Man With Dupatta In UP’s Muzaffarnagar After Domestic Fight, Elderly Man Comes To His Rescue

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