The Bhopal Police arrested a young man who has appeared in a video, dancing on the roof of a car that was driving without anyone driving it and he was also found consuming beer in the process. Shresth Parmar is the name of the accused in the case. The white Hyundai car with the registration number MP04CV3472 was found moving on the road in the dark with both its front doors open and without anyone driving it.
टार्ज़न द वंडर कार… लेकिन छपरी वर्जन!” 🤦♂️🚗 सड़क पर नियम-कानून को ताक पर रखकर चलती गाड़ी की छत पर चढ़कर स्टंट और हाथ में बियर की बोतल! जिसे भी यह नज़ारा दिखा, उसके मुँह से बस एक ही बात निकली— “वाह रे टार्ज़न!” गाड़ी पर भोपाल का नंबर दर्ज है। रील और ‘टशन’ के चक्कर में ये लोग अपनी और दूसरों की जान से खिलवाड़ करने से भी बाज नहीं आ रहे। उम्मीद है प्रशासन इस ‘वंडर कार’ के ड्राइवर और छपरी हीरो की जल्द ही मेहमाननवाज़ी करेगा! 🚓🚨 #Bhopal #ViralVideo #RoadSafety #BhopalPolice #Chapri #TrafficRules
— Kᴀᴘɪʟ Gᴏᴜʀ (@reporter_123) November 19, 2026
Bhopal youth dances on moving car with beer bottle
The late-night video shows Parmar wearing a light-coloured shirt and dark trousers while standing upright on the car’s roof. He can be seen dancing and periodically drinking from a beer bottle as the vehicle rolls forward without a driver. Another vehicle follows closely behind, apparently recording the stunt.
The clip resurfaced widely online this week. Social media users compared the stunt to a real-life parody of Tarzan: The Wonder Car and criticised the blatant disregard for road safety. Several users demanded immediate action from Madhya Pradesh authorities, warning that such stunts could lead to a fatal accident.
Bhopal Traffic Police track car through registration number
Taking cognisance of the viral video, Bhopal Traffic Police launched a search using the car’s registration details. According to reports by News18 Madhya Pradesh and Bansal News, the incident took place on Char Imli Road.
Traffic Sub-Inspector Jitendra Ateria traced the vehicle to the Sterling Campus area and apprehended Parmar. Police seized the Hyundai car and handed the case over to Habibganj Police Station.
Bhopal police book accused under BNS and Motor Vehicles Act
Parmar was booked under stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act for rash driving and endangering human life.
It is being said that anyone who jeopardizes public safety for becoming popular on social media will be subjected to strict legal consequences. The case of Bhopal has again highlighted the dangerous tricks being done by people for gaining social media likes.
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Khalid Lateef is a Sub-Editor at NewsX Digital, specializing in Indian politics and global affairs. He also covers viral trending stories and major crime developments.