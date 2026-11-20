The Bhopal Police arrested a young man who has appeared in a video, dancing on the roof of a car that was driving without anyone driving it and he was also found consuming beer in the process. Shresth Parmar is the name of the accused in the case. The white Hyundai car with the registration number MP04CV3472 was found moving on the road in the dark with both its front doors open and without anyone driving it.

Bhopal youth dances on moving car with beer bottle

The late-night video shows Parmar wearing a light-coloured shirt and dark trousers while standing upright on the car’s roof. He can be seen dancing and periodically drinking from a beer bottle as the vehicle rolls forward without a driver. Another vehicle follows closely behind, apparently recording the stunt.

The clip resurfaced widely online this week. Social media users compared the stunt to a real-life parody of Tarzan: The Wonder Car and criticised the blatant disregard for road safety. Several users demanded immediate action from Madhya Pradesh authorities, warning that such stunts could lead to a fatal accident.

Bhopal Traffic Police track car through registration number

Taking cognisance of the viral video, Bhopal Traffic Police launched a search using the car’s registration details. According to reports by News18 Madhya Pradesh and Bansal News, the incident took place on Char Imli Road.

Traffic Sub-Inspector Jitendra Ateria traced the vehicle to the Sterling Campus area and apprehended Parmar. Police seized the Hyundai car and handed the case over to Habibganj Police Station.

Bhopal police book accused under BNS and Motor Vehicles Act

Parmar was booked under stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act for rash driving and endangering human life.

It is being said that anyone who jeopardizes public safety for becoming popular on social media will be subjected to strict legal consequences. The case of Bhopal has again highlighted the dangerous tricks being done by people for gaining social media likes.

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