A man visited the court of a baba to seek information about his family. There is a video going viral on social media where the baba reveals to him details about his wife and daughter which cannot be detected through any test.

Visit to the Darbar

Ajaypal Baba conducts his darbar at a location in the Kandi village of the Chhatarpur district of the state of Madhya Pradesh. It comes under the jurisdiction of the Orchha Road police station. There is a video clip of one such darbar session doing rounds on social media platforms.

The video starts with a man visiting the baba with a query about his family members.

Two Children and One Question

In the video, the baba questions the man about his children. The man replies that he has two children, a son and a daughter.

What happens next is what has caused such an uproar.

The Baba’s Claim

As per the video, the baba informs the man that his wife is having an affair with another individual and that his daughter is not his but another person’s. The man asks if that person belongs to his village or some other place. The baba confirms that the person is an outsider.

He refuses to give a name, saying that if the man knew it, he would kill the other person or the other person would kill him.

“जो लड़का हुआ है वो तुम्हारा नहीं किसी और का है। तुम्हारी पत्नी के किसी और से संबंध हैं, उसे छोड़ दो” ये है छतरपुर का धीरेंद्र 2.0 अजयपाल बाबा, जो बैठे-बैठे एक शादीशुदा महिला के चरित्र का हनन कर रहा है और दो जिंदगियां उजाड़ रहा है👇🏻 अगर किसी प्रकार का ऐसा शक है तो DNA टेस्ट कराया जा सकता है, लेकिन इन फर्जी बाबाओं ने तो ऐसा पूरा काॅंसेप्ट ही बदल दिया…!! — Todaysamachar24 (@SagarSh41755211) November 19, 2026

Advice To Leave And Marry Again

The baba is also heard telling the man that he is already married and should not get caught up with his wife, and that he should leave her and marry again.

These are claims made in a video. There is no evidence in the reports to support any of them, and the baba has not been reached for comment.

Questions Online

Many users on social media have posted their opinions regarding the video. Most people wonder what made the person make such an assertion without a scientific test or any kind of evidence to prove the point. These comments are said to have the potential to cause suspicion and arguments within the family.

A social media comment says that the baba is a “fake baba” and that he is trying to destroy the reputation of a married woman. This is only an opinion from the social media user and not a finding.

Police Report

TI Deepak Sharma, the in charge of the police station located on Orchha Road said that no complain had been filed against the baba till date. If someone were to file a case, he promised that the police would investigate.

Unknown Facts

There is no mention of the names of the man and his wife in the news report. It does not give any dates related to when the video was taken and uploaded on the internet. There is no comment from either of the persons or the baba himself.

What Happens Next?

Will the man or his wife file a complaint? Will police act on their own, or wait for one? How will the man’s family cope after a claim like this became public? And will the video prompt a wider discussion on how people seek advice from such darbars? Nothing has been announced yet.

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