Viral Video: Youths Rescue Goat Hanging From 4th Floor Of Building In Thane’s Mumbra | WATCH

A daring rescue fetches social media users’ attention when a handsome video shows a team of young men rescuing a goat from hanging from the fourth floor of a residential building in Mumbra, Maharashtra. The exhilarating clip has since gone viral and attracted applause for the rescuers. But it also raises an important question: the safety of animals. The distressing event reportedly happened on Almas Colony in Kausa area of Mumbra where people reacted to the unfurling cry of a goat hanging from the side of the building. They spotted the animal hanging from a terrible height and appeared stuck.

The builders then rushed in to save the animal after bystanders had gathered in front of the building.

Dramatic Rescue Caught On Camera

The viral clip of the rescue shows the young men descending from the terrace on to a slab below the fourth floor to reach the remote animal. The brave workers then took a path carefully to the goat and started pulling it to safety.

People watching from the street echoed the rescuers’ warning for them to be careful. Some onlookers suggested the use of an apartment window to help make the rescue easier and safer. The operation concluded successfully, with the goat successfully rescued unharmed.

Residents Rush Out After Hearing Animal’s Cries

According to information posted along with the viral video clip, residents rushed out of their homes after hearing the goat cry for help again and again. The oddity drew a crowd and the horrific rescue took place several floors above street level.

Thanks to the quick actions of the local youth, the animal avoided what could have been a fatal mishap.

Mystery Stays Behind How The Goat Found Itself There

While the rescue has already been shared widely on social media, there are still some unanswered questions. How did the goat become trapped and how did it end up hanging from the fourth floor of the residential building? No details have yet been released about the identity of the animal’s owner.

There also have been no official confirmations about whether or not a complaint was lodged or police were called in.

Social Media Divided Over Rescue Effort

The viral video has drawn opposite reactions by social media users. While many praised the youngsters’ bravery and quick-wittedness in risking their own safety to save the animal, some questioned the risky rescue technique, arguing that fire service or other emergency services should have been contacted.

Many commenters also asked for greater diligence by the goat’s caretaker, and called for stringent measures to ensure proper animal care and control.

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