A waiter was died after a coffee machine exploded at a rally organised by Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) in Nathuwala Jadid village in Punjab’s Moga district on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, the sudden blast took place in the coffee machine during ‘Khushhali Punjab Rally’ by the AAP. A piece of the machine reportedly flew into the air and struck the waiter on his head, causing him to collapse at the spot.

People at the venue and security personnel, immediately rushed the injured waiter to a nearby medical hospital where doctors declared him dead. Following the incident, police and officials cordoned off the area and examined the equipment and machinery installed at the rally venue.

Officials are reportedly conducting a detailed investigation into what caused the coffee machine blast and whether there were any safety lapses. The incident took place shortly before the AAP’s major rally, which was being organised to mark the party’s foundation day.

Reports said AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, members of the state Cabinet, MLAs, constituency in-charges and party candidates were expected to attend the rally.