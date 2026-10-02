‘Want To Sleep With You, Wife Is Sick’: UP School Manager Makes Inappropriate Advances To Female Teacher, She Records Video; It Goes Viral

A private school manager in UP’s Kushinagar has been arrested after a viral video allegedly showed him pressuring a female English teacher for sexual favours. The accused, identified as Dinesh Rai, operates a private school in Ravindra Nagar and is associated with the English-medium school “The Rainbow Loreto”. The video has triggered outrage and an investigation into allegations of harassment and exploitation of female staff in private schools.

The viral clip allegedly shows Rai pressuring the teacher for sexual relations. One reported exchange includes the manager saying, “My wife is sick right now, so I want to sleep with you. I am still overflowing with youth.” The teacher is said to have recorded his alleged behaviour and later made the video public on social media.

एक प्राइवेट स्कूल के घटिया संचालक को देखिये…

“पत्नी बीमार है…” कहकर महिला शिक्षिका पर अवैध संबंध बनाने का दबाव बना रहे है… रविन्द्र नगर, कुशीनगर के एक प्राइवेट स्कूल के संचालक दिनेश राय का विडियो वायरल हो रहा है… उस महिला शिक्षिका को सैल्यूट है जिसने इस हवसी प्रबंधक की… pic.twitter.com/TvxtLbsTgB — Akhilesh Tiwari (अखिलेश तिवारी) (@Akhilesh_tiwa) October 2, 2026

UP police move after viral video sparks outrage

The emergence of the video led to strong public reactions in UP, with concerns being raised about the safety of female teachers and alleged exploitation within educational institutions. Reports said Rai subsequently went into hiding and avoided appearing publicly after the video spread.

Kushinagar police said, “A post regarding sexual harassment and issuing threats, etc., through social media had come to notice. In connection with which, a case has been registered under relevant sections, and the accused Dinesh Rai, son of Sharda Rai, resident of Motichapar, Police Station Ravindranagar, District Kushinagar, has been arrested, and necessary legal proceedings are being taken.”

UP social media users raise concerns over private schools

The incident has also sparked a wider discussion in UP over alleged harassment faced by women working in private schools. One social media user wrote, “The second aspect is that in many private schools, the female teachers who are involved with the perverted management/principal types have a jolly good time at their jobs, while the teacher among them who doesn’t get involved in such activities gets harassed in all sorts of ways, even though she’s qualified!”

Another user said, “In UP, there are plenty of such people who consider women as objects of consumption. The police should take action against such people with this despicable mentality, and the public, teachers, and schoolteachers should stand together with them.”

UP case puts school staff safety under spotlight

The case has brought renewed attention to concerns about workplace safety for female teachers in UP private schools. Police said Rai has been arrested and that necessary legal proceedings are underway.

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