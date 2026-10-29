Wanted Bounty Killer ‘Tiddi’ With Rs 1 Lakh Bounty Shot Dead In Movie Like Shootout In Ghaziabad, Three Policemen Injured – Shocking Details

Bavariya gang member Dharmendra alias Tiddi, who carried a combined bounty of Rs 1 lakh, was killed in an encounter with the Crime Branch team in Ghaziabad on Wednesday evening. Three police personnel suffered bullet injuries during the exchange of fire, while two associates of the accused escaped. Police recovered two pistols, cartridges and a stolen motorcycle from the encounter site. Dharmendra was taken to the district hospital after being injured in the gunfight, but doctors declared him dead during treatment.

How Ghaziabad police tracked the Bavariya gang member

Reports say that according to police, the Crime Branch’s operations team received information on Wednesday that Dharmendra and his associates would travel along the Gang Nahar embankment in the Niwari area. Acting on the tip-off, the SWAT team set up a blockade on the road leading towards Meerut.

At around 6 pm, the team spotted three suspects approaching on a motorcycle from the Ghaziabad side. When police tried to stop them, the suspects turned around and attempted to flee. Their motorcycle skidded on an unpaved road during the chase, forcing them to take cover behind trees.

Why Ghaziabad encounter turned into a gunfight

As per reports, police said the suspects opened fire from behind the trees, prompting the team to retaliate. During the exchange, Dharmendra sustained bullet injuries, while his two associates managed to escape. The police recovered two pistols, cartridges and the stolen motorcycle from the spot.

The bounty on Dharmendra totalled Rs 1 lakh. Ghaziabad police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for him, while Meerut police had announced another Rs 50,000.

Three police personnel injured in Ghaziabad firing

Reportedly, the injured personnel were identified as Head Constables Amit Kumar, Vineet Kumar and Himanshu Malik, all of whom sustained gunshot wounds. Two bullets hit the bulletproof vests of Sub-Inspector Pradeep Kumar and Head Constable Varun Veer Singh. Another bullet passed close to the ear of team in-charge Inspector Anil Kumar.

Dharmendra dies during treatment at Ghaziabad district hospital

The injured accused and police personnel were first taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Muradnagar for treatment. They were later shifted to the district hospital.

Dharmendra, who was injured in the encounter, died while receiving treatment, and doctors declared him dead at the hospital. Police said his two associates had escaped during the exchange of fire.

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