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Home > Regionals News > Wanted Gangster Linked to Kala Jathedi Gang Arrested, Pistol and Three Live Cartridges Recovered

Wanted Gangster Linked to Kala Jathedi Gang Arrested, Pistol and Three Live Cartridges Recovered

According to the police, 10 criminal cases, including those related to attempt to murder, robbery, offences under the Arms Act and assault, were already registered against him. His arrest has also helped police crack two other cases registered at Bhalaswa Dairy Police Station, officials claimed.

According to police, the accused was allegedly involved in firing at a man along with his associates.
According to police, the accused was allegedly involved in firing at a man along with his associates.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Sun 2026-11-15 00:17 IST

The Outer North district cell of Delhi Police have arrested a wanted criminal allegedly linked to the Kala Jathedi gang and recovered a semi-automatic pistol and three live cartridges from his possession.
 
The accused has been identified as Rohit alias Haddi (28), a resident of Mukundpur in Delhi. Rohit was arrested by the Special Staff team from the Bhalaswa Dairy area following a tip-off about his presence there during the intervening night of November 12 and 13.
 
According to police, the accused was allegedly involved in firing at a man along with his associates. He was also accused of brandishing firearms in the locality to intimidate residents. Police further claimed that he used social media to display weapons and cultivate a criminal image.
 
Following the recovery of the firearm and ammunition, an FIR was registered against him at Bhalaswa Dairy Police Station under Section 25 of the Arms Act.
 
During interrogation, Rohit allegedly admitted to his involvement in the firing incident and other criminal cases registered at Bhalaswa Dairy Police Station, police said.
 
According to the police, 10 criminal cases, including those related to attempt to murder, robbery, offences under the Arms Act and assault, were already registered against him. His arrest has also helped police crack two other cases registered at Bhalaswa Dairy Police Station, officials claimed.
 
The accused is being questioned further as the investigation continues.
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Wanted Gangster Linked to Kala Jathedi Gang Arrested, Pistol and Three Live Cartridges Recovered

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Wanted Gangster Linked to Kala Jathedi Gang Arrested, Pistol and Three Live Cartridges Recovered

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Wanted Gangster Linked to Kala Jathedi Gang Arrested, Pistol and Three Live Cartridges Recovered
Wanted Gangster Linked to Kala Jathedi Gang Arrested, Pistol and Three Live Cartridges Recovered
Wanted Gangster Linked to Kala Jathedi Gang Arrested, Pistol and Three Live Cartridges Recovered
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Wanted Gangster Linked to Kala Jathedi Gang Arrested, Pistol and Three Live Cartridges Recovered

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