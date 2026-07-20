Wardha Highway Accident: Family Returning After Daughter’s MBA Admission Collides With Ethanol Truck; Six Burnt Alive

A car and truck crashed on the highway, sparking a huge fire on Maharashtra’s Wardha Samruddhi Highway, leaving six people dead. The fire was fast and did not give the victims a chance to escape. The accident has devastated and shocked the community. The truck carried two people, and the car four passengers, all of whom died in the terrible accident.

The accident took place on the Samruddhi Highway in Wardha district. Early reports suggest that a truck carrying ethanol was parked on the highway after an earlier accident, and that is why the traffic in the region was being diverted.

During this period, the car, which was travelling from Pune towards Wardha, hit the truck at high speed. The impact was so strong that both vehicles caught fire within moments after the collision.

The truck driver and cleaner were trapped inside and died in the fire. The car also got stuck under the burning truck. All four people inside the car lost their lives at the spot.

Samruddhi Highway Accident: Fire Brigade And Police Teams Reached The Spot

Information about the accident reached the highway police and fire brigade teams, who arrived at the scene soon after the deadly accident took place. The fire was under control, but it was a very tragic scene.

Authorities had to cut open the damaged vehicle to pull out the bodies. The accident was such that the teams faced difficulties in the rescue work.

Four Car Passengers Were From Wardha Village

According to the police, all the four occupants of the car were residents of Salod village in Wardha district. Among the victims were twin sisters who had come to Pune for college admission.

The family had gone to Pune for a momentous occasion. One of the twin sisters had got admission in an MBA course. Her family had accompanied her to celebrate the achievement and help her settle into college. While returning home, the family met with a tragic accident.

Police Share Details Of The Victims

Police identified the car passengers as Ankush Raut, Rajesh Tiple, Jhanvi Tiple, and Sushma Tiple. They died in the collision. The truck driver, Sanjay Kumar and cleaner Samarjit Pal also lost their lives in the fire.