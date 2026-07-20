LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Wardha Highway Accident: Family Returning After Daughter’s MBA Admission Collides With Ethanol Truck; Six Burnt Alive

Wardha Highway Accident: Family Returning After Daughter’s MBA Admission Collides With Ethanol Truck; Six Burnt Alive

A tragic accident on Maharashtra’s Wardha Samruddhi Highway claimed six lives after a car and an ethanol truck caught fire. Read how the deadly collision happened and what police revealed about the victims.

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo: Pexels)
Image used for representational purposes only (Photo: Pexels)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 13:48 IST

A car and truck crashed on the highway, sparking a huge fire on Maharashtra’s Wardha Samruddhi Highway, leaving six people dead. The fire was fast and did not give the victims a chance to escape. The accident has devastated and shocked the community. The truck carried two people, and the car four passengers, all of whom died in the terrible accident.
 
The accident took place on the Samruddhi Highway in Wardha district. Early reports suggest that a truck carrying ethanol was parked on the highway after an earlier accident, and that is why the traffic in the region was being diverted.
 
During this period, the car, which was travelling from Pune towards Wardha, hit the truck at high speed. The impact was so strong that both vehicles caught fire within moments after the collision.
 
The truck driver and cleaner were trapped inside and died in the fire. The car also got stuck under the burning truck. All four people inside the car lost their lives at the spot.
 

Samruddhi Highway Accident: Fire Brigade And Police Teams Reached The Spot

Information about the accident reached the highway police and fire brigade teams, who arrived at the scene soon after the deadly accident took place. The fire was under control, but it was a very tragic scene.
 
Authorities had to cut open the damaged vehicle to pull out the bodies. The accident was such that the teams faced difficulties in the rescue work.
 

Four Car Passengers Were From Wardha Village

According to the police, all the four occupants of the car were residents of Salod village in Wardha district. Among the victims were twin sisters who had come to Pune for college admission.
 
The family had gone to Pune for a momentous occasion. One of the twin sisters had got admission in an MBA course. Her family had accompanied her to celebrate the achievement and help her settle into college. While returning home, the family met with a tragic accident.
 

Police Share Details Of The Victims

Police identified the car passengers as Ankush Raut, Rajesh Tiple, Jhanvi Tiple, and Sushma Tiple. They died in the collision. The truck driver, Sanjay Kumar and cleaner Samarjit Pal also lost their lives in the fire.
 
Rajesh Tiple was the father of twin daughters. The family was returning after dropping one daughter at college. The accident turned a happy family moment into an unbearable tragedy. The incident has left two families devastated. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the crash and the circumstances that led to the collision.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Wardha Highway Accident: Family Returning After Daughter’s MBA Admission Collides With Ethanol Truck; Six Burnt Alive
Tags: maharashtra

RELATED News

Bihar Boat Capsize: How A Boat Meant For 15 End Up Carrying 40 Passengers; Are Authorities Waiting For A Major Tragedy?

Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert In 5 Districts As Heavy Rain Triggers Flash Floods, Landslides

Nagaland Landslide: 8 Feared Dead, 4 Bodies Recovered So Far; Rescue Operations Underway

Abhishek Banerjee Office Demolition: Why Calcutta HC Halts Buldozer Action Against TMC Leader?

Telangana Engineer Running Naked Drowns in Temple Pond; Police Investigation Underway

LATEST NEWS

Spain Create FIFA History After World Cup 2026 Final; No Nation Has Ever Achieved This Before | Details Inside

What Is LTCG Tax And Will The Govt Abolish It? Here’s What Finance Ministry Told Lok Sabha

What Is QDENGA Dengue Vaccine? Who Can Take It, How It Works and Side Effects

Balochistan And Rules Of Statehood: Who Recognises A New Country And How It Happens

Why Is Akhilesh Silent Over the Insult to Lord Krishna?

Pooja Meri Jaan Finally Gets OTT Release Date After Nearly Four-Year Delay; Mrunal Thakur-Huma Qureshi Thriller To Stream Soon On…

Shanti Educational Initiatives Share Price Surges 4% Today; Here’s What Drove the Rally

Pregnant Woman, Husband Found Hanging From Tree in Rajasthan; Family Alleges Gang Rape, Murder

882 Punjab Govt School Students Crack NEET-UG 2026, Marking 100% Rise in 2 Years: Harjot Singh Bains

Beyond The Camera: How Oppo Reno 16 Is Using AI To Compete With Samsung And Google

Wardha Highway Accident: Family Returning After Daughter’s MBA Admission Collides With Ethanol Truck; Six Burnt Alive

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Wardha Highway Accident: Family Returning After Daughter’s MBA Admission Collides With Ethanol Truck; Six Burnt Alive

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Wardha Highway Accident: Family Returning After Daughter’s MBA Admission Collides With Ethanol Truck; Six Burnt Alive
Wardha Highway Accident: Family Returning After Daughter’s MBA Admission Collides With Ethanol Truck; Six Burnt Alive
Wardha Highway Accident: Family Returning After Daughter’s MBA Admission Collides With Ethanol Truck; Six Burnt Alive
Wardha Highway Accident: Family Returning After Daughter’s MBA Admission Collides With Ethanol Truck; Six Burnt Alive

QUICK LINKS