LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Was Amitabh Bachchan on Gangster’s Target? Two Shooters Planning Attacks on Businessman, Bollywood Actor Arrested by Delhi Police

Was Amitabh Bachchan on Gangster’s Target? Two Shooters Planning Attacks on Businessman, Bollywood Actor Arrested by Delhi Police

Acting on intelligence inputs, the Special Cell team intercepted and arrested Vikas before he could carry out the attack.
Acting on intelligence inputs, the Special Cell team intercepted and arrested Vikas before he could carry out the attack.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-11-16 12:27 IST

The Special Cell of Delhi Police claimed to have foiled an attack on a Delhi-based businessman and a prominent Bollywood actor by arresting two alleged shooters linked to an organised crime syndicate. One of the arrested accused was also wanted in connection with the murder of an Instagram influencer Mad Sandhu in Amritsar, Punjab.
 
The two accused have been identified as Vikas Thakur alias Vicky, a resident of New Gandhi Nagar in Jalandhar, and Deep alias Deepak Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran district in Punjab.
 
According to police, Vikas had arrived in Delhi from Mumbai to carry out an extortion-related shooting attack on a businessman on the instructions of a gangster based abroad. Acting on intelligence inputs, the Special Cell team intercepted and arrested Vikas before he could carry out the attack.
 
Following Vikas’s arrest, the police coordinated with Mumbai Police and apprehended Deep, who was allegedly hiding in the city to evade arrest in the Mad Sandhu murder case. Police claim that Deep was also being kept in Mumbai to carry out a planned attack on a prominent Bollywood actor.
 
According to police, the foreign-based gangster had allegedly instructed Deep to attack the actor over his alleged anti-Sikh remarks dating back to 1984. The actor’s identity has not been disclosed by Delhi Police Special Cell.
The Special Cell statement, however, indicated that the intended target was none other than the superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Late on Sunday night, Amitabh Bachchan posted a cryptic message on X, saying, “Bach gaye”.
Accused’s criminal background
 
Police said Vikas, born in 2001, first came to police radar in a snatching case in 2019, when he was a juvenile. He allegedly became involved in illegal betting and gambling before entering the organised crime network.
 
In 2023, Vikas allegedly began supplying illegal weapons to gangster Anmol Bishnoi. Following Bishnoi’s arrest, Vikas reportedly shifted his allegiance to gangsters Anil Pandit and Randeep Malik. His alleged responsibilities included recruiting gang members, arranging illegal firearms and conducting reconnaissance of locations and potential extortion targets.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Was Amitabh Bachchan on Gangster’s Target? Two Shooters Planning Attacks on Businessman, Bollywood Actor Arrested by Delhi Police
Tags: home-hero-pos-11

RELATED News

Watch Video: Two Women Come To Avenge Father And Brother, Vandalise Dosa Shop Where They Were Assaulted, Throw Food On Road – What Happened?

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Selfie Nahi, Lip Kiss Do’: Thai YouTuber Faces Disgusting Harassment During Udaipur Livestream

Used VPN And Zangi App To Contact Pakistan-Based JeM Handler? J&K High Court Quashes Driver’s Detention Over Lack Of Evidence

She Went Home To Celebrate Diwali With Her Little Daughter, But Never Returned Alive; 35-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Forest, Murder Suspected

Watch Video: Four Women Assault Mother And Her Child Who Were In Car In Raipur; Father Comes To Rescue Scared Child – What Happened Next?

LATEST NEWS

Was Amitabh Bachchan on Gangster’s Target? Two Shooters Planning Attacks on Businessman, Bollywood Actor Arrested by Delhi Police

DEV Information Technology Secures Two Government Orders Worth Rs 17.08 Cr from Vadodara Municipal Corporation & Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

Master Capital Services Limited Raises Rs 75 Cr through Allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures

Shreeji Global FMCG Limited (SHETHJI) Achieves 84% of FY26 Full-Year Net Profit in H1 FY27; PAT Rises 90% HoH and 51% YoY

World Diabetes Day: Making Smarter Snacking Choices with American Pistachios

World Diabetes Day: Understanding the Role of Nutrition in Blood Sugar Management and the Benefits of American Pistachios

Maiden Forgings Limited Delivers Stellar H1 FY27: Total Income Soars 24.86% to Rs 139.04 Cr; EBITDA Surges 110.81%, Net Profit Jumps 233.12%

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited Reports 17.18% Growth in EBITDA and 33.87% Growth in PAT

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Q2 FY27 Revenue Rises 19% to Rs 300.79 Crore; Net Profit Stands at Rs 9.93 Crore

Watch Video: Four Women Assault Mother And Her Child Who Were In Car In Raipur; Father Comes To Rescue Scared Child – What Happened Next?

Was Amitabh Bachchan on Gangster’s Target? Two Shooters Planning Attacks on Businessman, Bollywood Actor Arrested by Delhi Police

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Was Amitabh Bachchan on Gangster’s Target? Two Shooters Planning Attacks on Businessman, Bollywood Actor Arrested by Delhi Police

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Was Amitabh Bachchan on Gangster’s Target? Two Shooters Planning Attacks on Businessman, Bollywood Actor Arrested by Delhi Police
Was Amitabh Bachchan on Gangster’s Target? Two Shooters Planning Attacks on Businessman, Bollywood Actor Arrested by Delhi Police
Was Amitabh Bachchan on Gangster’s Target? Two Shooters Planning Attacks on Businessman, Bollywood Actor Arrested by Delhi Police
Was Amitabh Bachchan on Gangster’s Target? Two Shooters Planning Attacks on Businessman, Bollywood Actor Arrested by Delhi Police
Was Amitabh Bachchan on Gangster’s Target? Two Shooters Planning Attacks on Businessman, Bollywood Actor Arrested by Delhi Police

QUICK LINKS