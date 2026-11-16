Was Amitabh Bachchan on Gangster’s Target? Two Shooters Planning Attacks on Businessman, Bollywood Actor Arrested by Delhi Police

The Special Cell of Delhi Police claimed to have foiled an attack on a Delhi-based businessman and a prominent Bollywood actor by arresting two alleged shooters linked to an organised crime syndicate. One of the arrested accused was also wanted in connection with the murder of an Instagram influencer Mad Sandhu in Amritsar, Punjab.

The two accused have been identified as Vikas Thakur alias Vicky, a resident of New Gandhi Nagar in Jalandhar, and Deep alias Deepak Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran district in Punjab.

According to police, Vikas had arrived in Delhi from Mumbai to carry out an extortion-related shooting attack on a businessman on the instructions of a gangster based abroad. Acting on intelligence inputs, the Special Cell team intercepted and arrested Vikas before he could carry out the attack.

Following Vikas’s arrest, the police coordinated with Mumbai Police and apprehended Deep, who was allegedly hiding in the city to evade arrest in the Mad Sandhu murder case. Police claim that Deep was also being kept in Mumbai to carry out a planned attack on a prominent Bollywood actor.

According to police, the foreign-based gangster had allegedly instructed Deep to attack the actor over his alleged anti-Sikh remarks dating back to 1984. The actor’s identity has not been disclosed by Delhi Police Special Cell.

The Special Cell statement, however, indicated that the intended target was none other than the superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Late on Sunday night, Amitabh Bachchan posted a cryptic message on X, saying, “Bach gaye”.