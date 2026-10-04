WATCH: 15 Seconds Before Disaster — Uttarakhand Car Hits Pole, Plunges Into 100-Metre Gorge; 1 Dead, 2 Injured

A 15-second dashcam video capturing a deadly road accident on a mountain road in Uttarakhand has surfaced online, showing the terrifying moment a car loses control, hits a roadside pole and plunges into a deep gorge.

The accident took place near Chillad village on the Chakrata-Tuini motor road in Dehradun district on October 2. Three people were travelling in the Ford car when it went off the road. One person died while two others were injured.

मौत का लाइव वीडियो! 😱 चकराता–मसूरी राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर सिलावड़ा गांव के पास शुक्रवार शाम को श्रद्धालुओं से भरी फोर्ड कार अचानक अनियंत्रित होकर करीब 200 मीटर गहरी खाई में जा गिरी। हादसे में एक व्यक्ति की मौके पर मौत हो गई, जबकि कार सवार दो लोग घायल हो गए । https://t.co/rTvF1dy0Qq — Bhupi Panwar (@askbhupi) October 4, 2026













The footage, which runs for around 22 seconds, shows the car travelling along the mountain road before suddenly losing control near a bend.

The vehicle strikes an electricity pole beside the road and then disappears into the gorge. Screams from inside the car can be heard during the footage, according to reports on the viral video.

What Happened On Chakrata-Tuini Road?

The accident occurred near Chillad in the Tyuni area of Dehradun district. According to SDRF-based reports, the Ford car, bearing registration number UP37P6641, had three occupants. The vehicle fell around 100 metres below the road after losing control.

The person who died was identified as 39-year-old Durgesh Chaudhary. The two injured occupants were identified as 27-year-old Sunil Mandal and Rishabh, a Dehradun resident. Police and rescue officials are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash. At this stage, the viral footage shows the vehicle losing control, but it does not by itself establish the exact cause of the accident.

How Did SDRF Rescue The Survivors?

The crash happened in difficult mountainous terrain, with the damaged vehicle lying deep below the road. After receiving information about the accident, an SDRF team from the Tyuni post reached the location and descended into the gorge to begin the rescue operation.

Rescuers recovered Durgesh Chaudhary’s body and brought the two injured occupants out of the gorge. The injured men were subsequently taken to the Community Health Centre in Tyuni by ambulance.

Why Is The 15-Second Video Going Viral?

The dashcam footage has attracted attention because it captures the accident from inside the vehicle rather than showing only its aftermath. Within seconds, the footage moves from an apparently routine drive along a mountain road to the vehicle striking the roadside pole and plunging into the gorge. The screams of the occupants can also be heard as the crash unfolds.

The video surfaced online two days after the October 2 accident and has since been widely shared across social media. The incident has once again highlighted the risks associated with driving on Uttarakhand’s mountainous roads, where sharp turns, steep drops and difficult terrain can make even a brief loss of control potentially fatal.

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