Watch: 58-Year-Old Woman Forced By Nurse To Clean Floor At Bhopal Hospital After Ailing Son Soils It

A viral video showing a 58-year-old woman allegedly being made to clean a hospital floor after her ailing son soiled it has triggered a political controversy in Madhya Pradesh. The incident reportedly took place at a district hospital in Bhopal, raising questions about patient care, sanitation practices and the treatment of attendants in government-run healthcare facilities. According to reports, the woman had brought her son to the hospital as he was suffering from diarrhoea. The incident came to light after footage of the woman mopping the floor circulated on social media.

Nurse Allegedly Asked Woman to Clean Floor

According to the reported account, the woman’s son soiled the hospital floor while receiving treatment. The nurse on duty allegedly handed her a mop and asked her to clean the affected area herself. The viral video reportedly shows the elderly woman mopping the floor inside the hospital premises. The footage has drawn criticism, with questions being raised over whether hospital staff acted appropriately towards a patient’s family member. The circumstances surrounding the incident, including the hospital’s response and the exact sequence of events, were not independently established in the information available.

Jitu Patwari Questions Government, Hospital Administration

The incident has sparked a political row in Madhya Pradesh, with Congress state president Jitu Patwari sharing the video and questioning the state government and hospital administration over the treatment of the woman. The controversy has renewed concerns about sanitation arrangements and the responsibilities of hospital staff in government healthcare facilities. Hospitals are expected to maintain hygienic surroundings, particularly in cases involving patients suffering from illnesses such as diarrhoea. The incident has prompted questions about whether adequate sanitation staff and appropriate procedures were in place at the facility.

Show-Cause Notice Reportedly Issued

Reports have claimed that the district hospital authorities issued a show-cause notice to the nursing officer who was on duty at the time of the incident. A show-cause notice seeks an explanation from the concerned employee and does not, by itself, establish misconduct or determine disciplinary action. Further details regarding the nursing officer’s response and any subsequent action by the hospital administration were not immediately available. The incident has brought renewed attention to patient dignity, hospital accountability and sanitation standards in Madhya Pradesh’s government hospitals.

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