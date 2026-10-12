LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Watch: 58-Year-Old Woman Forced By Nurse To Clean Floor At Bhopal Hospital After Ailing Son Soils It

Watch: 58-Year-Old Woman Forced By Nurse To Clean Floor At Bhopal Hospital After Ailing Son Soils It

The incident has sparked a political row, with Congress leader Jitu Patwari questioning the Madhya Pradesh government and hospital administration.

A viral video from a Bhopal district hospital allegedly shows a 58-year-old woman being asked by a nurse to clean the floor after her ailing son soiled it. (Source:Screengrab)
A viral video from a Bhopal district hospital allegedly shows a 58-year-old woman being asked by a nurse to clean the floor after her ailing son soiled it. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 18:56 IST

A viral video showing a 58-year-old woman allegedly being made to clean a hospital floor after her ailing son soiled it has triggered a political controversy in Madhya Pradesh. The incident reportedly took place at a district hospital in Bhopal, raising questions about patient care, sanitation practices and the treatment of attendants in government-run healthcare facilities. According to reports, the woman had brought her son to the hospital as he was suffering from diarrhoea. The incident came to light after footage of the woman mopping the floor circulated on social media.

Nurse Allegedly Asked Woman to Clean Floor

According to the reported account, the woman’s son soiled the hospital floor while receiving treatment. The nurse on duty allegedly handed her a mop and asked her to clean the affected area herself. The viral video reportedly shows the elderly woman mopping the floor inside the hospital premises. The footage has drawn criticism, with questions being raised over whether hospital staff acted appropriately towards a patient’s family member. The circumstances surrounding the incident, including the hospital’s response and the exact sequence of events, were not independently established in the information available.

You Might Be Interested In

Jitu Patwari Questions Government, Hospital Administration

The incident has sparked a political row in Madhya Pradesh, with Congress state president Jitu Patwari sharing the video and questioning the state government and hospital administration over the treatment of the woman. The controversy has renewed concerns about sanitation arrangements and the responsibilities of hospital staff in government healthcare facilities. Hospitals are expected to maintain hygienic surroundings, particularly in cases involving patients suffering from illnesses such as diarrhoea. The incident has prompted questions about whether adequate sanitation staff and appropriate procedures were in place at the facility.

Show-Cause Notice Reportedly Issued

Reports have claimed that the district hospital authorities issued a show-cause notice to the nursing officer who was on duty at the time of the incident. A show-cause notice seeks an explanation from the concerned employee and does not, by itself, establish misconduct or determine disciplinary action. Further details regarding the nursing officer’s response and any subsequent action by the hospital administration were not immediately available. The incident has brought renewed attention to patient dignity, hospital accountability and sanitation standards in Madhya Pradesh’s government hospitals.
Also Read: Lover Caught With Dalit Girlfriend, Arrested After SC-ST Complaint, Returns And Shoots Her Aunt In UP’s Mau- What Triggered The Attack?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch: 58-Year-Old Woman Forced By Nurse To Clean Floor At Bhopal Hospital After Ailing Son Soils It
Tags: Bhopal district hospitalBhopal hospital viral videoCongress targets MP governmentelderly woman forced to clean floorhospital sanitation controversyJitu PatwariMadhya Pradesh hospital newsnurse controversypatient care in government hospitalswoman mopping hospital floor

RELATED News

Wife’s ‘Oscar-Worthy’ Act Couldn’t Fool Police: 10 Years After Love Marriage, She Allegedly Plotted Husband’s Murder With Lover-Cum-Cousin-in-Law

23-Year-Old Engineering Student Killed By Boyfriend Days Before Her Wedding After She Ends Relationship To Marry Another Man; Accused Arrested

Racing on Mathura Highway, Two Cars Crash While Dodging Bike, Then Swift Dzire Hits Tree, Killing Former Pradhan

UP STF Cop Allegedly Demanded Cows, A Buffalo, and Rs 35,000 To Remove Man’s Name From Liquor Case

Lover Caught With Dalit Girlfriend, Arrested After SC-ST Complaint, Returns And Shoots Her Aunt In UP’s Mau- What Triggered The Attack?

LATEST NEWS

NSR vs FNF, AFC Champions League Elite: Check Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fergana All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

Jailer 2 Hindi Release Row: Why PVR INOX, Cinepolis May Skip Rajinikanth’s Film Over OTT Window

Sanjay Dutt Praises 21-Year-Old Producer Behind Rs 435 Crore Hanuman Ansh; Her Journey From UK To Bollywood

Alexander Zverev Becomes ATP Year-End World No. 1 for First Time After Carlos Alcaraz’s Shock Shanghai Masters Exit

Amid INDIA Bloc Protests Over SIR, Delhi Drops Jantar Mantar as Protest Site, Names 3 New Venues as Row Intensifies

Ravita Engineering Services Limited IPO Opens on October 13, 2026

Caught on Cam: Abishek Porel in Break Down Tears After Scoring Ton For West Bengal in Ranji Trophy, Weeks After Bail in Rape Case

Khushal Chopra: Building a New Perspective on Real Estate Investment

Who is Tara Norris? Meet USA Fast Bowler and Mumbai Indians’ Latest Recruit Ahead of WPL 2027 – Check Age, Record, Achievements and More

CAUGHT ON CAM | Man Enters Tiger Enclosure At UK Wildlife Park, Dies In Attack; What Happens To The Tiger Now?

Watch: 58-Year-Old Woman Forced By Nurse To Clean Floor At Bhopal Hospital After Ailing Son Soils It

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: 58-Year-Old Woman Forced By Nurse To Clean Floor At Bhopal Hospital After Ailing Son Soils It

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: 58-Year-Old Woman Forced By Nurse To Clean Floor At Bhopal Hospital After Ailing Son Soils It
Watch: 58-Year-Old Woman Forced By Nurse To Clean Floor At Bhopal Hospital After Ailing Son Soils It
Watch: 58-Year-Old Woman Forced By Nurse To Clean Floor At Bhopal Hospital After Ailing Son Soils It
Watch: 58-Year-Old Woman Forced By Nurse To Clean Floor At Bhopal Hospital After Ailing Son Soils It
Watch: 58-Year-Old Woman Forced By Nurse To Clean Floor At Bhopal Hospital After Ailing Son Soils It

QUICK LINKS