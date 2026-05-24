Watch | After Bumrah Mix-Up, Ram Charan Trolled For Calling MP People ‘Biharis’ During Peddi Event

Actor Ram Charan has found himself at the centre of a social media controversy after a comment made during the promotional event of his upcoming film Peddi in Bhopal went viral. The actor was criticised online after he allegedly referred to people from Madhya Pradesh as “Biharis,” triggering backlash from several social media users. The incident came shortly after another viral moment from the same event, where he mistakenly associated Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah with football before issuing a public apology.

Viral Moment At Peddi Promotional Event

The controversy unfolded during the grand promotional event of Peddi held in Bhopal, where Ram Charan appeared alongside music composer A. R. Rahman, actress Janhvi Kapoor and members of the film’s cast and crew. The event featured fan interactions and light-hearted conversations with the audience.

Videos circulating online show portions of the interaction that sparked criticism, with many users claiming the actor incorrectly identified local residents, leading to accusations that he confused people from Madhya Pradesh with those from Bihar.

At the Bhopal event itself, Ram Charan first called Jasprit Bumrah a “footballer” 😭 And then he started calling MP people “Biharis”😹😹 Not just once, he said it 3-4 times. Later the anchor tried saving him with random logic that he got love from both Bihar and MP 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6QwCDRcAl8 — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) May 24, 2026

Social Media Reacts

Soon after clips from the event surfaced online, social media platforms were flooded with reactions. Several users questioned the actor’s remarks and criticised what they viewed as a lack of awareness about regional identities.

The clips quickly gained traction, adding to the discussion already surrounding Ram Charan’s appearance at the event and turning the incident into a trending topic across entertainment circles.

Earlier Bumrah Mix-Up Also Went Viral

The actor had already made headlines at the same event after a fan interaction involving Jasprit Bumrah. During a rapid-fire style segment, Ram Charan mistakenly praised Bumrah for his “football skills,” confusing the star cricketer’s sport. The remark drew laughter from the audience and quickly went viral online.

Recognising the mistake, Ram Charan later apologized publicly, describing it as a “genuine human error” and admitting that he is often forgetful with names.

Actor Ram Charan Issues Public Apology

While addressing the controversy surrounding the Bumrah mix-up, the actor expressed regret and clarified that there was no intention to disrespect anyone. He acknowledged the mistake and apologized to the Indian cricket star, a gesture that received mixed reactions online. The actor’s apology have addressed the cricket-related error, discussions around “Biharis” remark continued across social media, with many users sharing clips and debating the incident.

About Peddi

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is an upcoming Telugu-language sports action drama starring Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film also features a soundtrack composed by A. R. Rahman and is among the most anticipated Telugu releases of 2026. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 4, 2026.

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