Watch: Auto Driver Brings Stick, Hits and Drags Woman, Then Physically Confronts Her Over Fare Dispute in Gurugram; Video Goes Viral

An apparently small row over the fare of an auto-rickshaw resulted in a violent clash on a public road in Gurugram, Haryana. A lady is alleged to have been attacked by a violent auto driver and his friend, with sticks being used in the process of the attack. The video of this incident has been posted on X by a user and has gone viral on social media platforms. This video has brought attention to the incident and the safety of women on roads.

As can be seen in the video, it started with a dispute over the fare of an auto-rickshaw. This ordinary dispute soon ended up in a violent clash. An auto driver and one other person allegedly attacked the lady on the road using sticks.

Viral Video Triggers Outrage on Social Media

The video has triggered strong reactions online, with viewers expressing concern over the alleged assault. Many have criticised the reported behaviour of the men involved and questioned how such a confrontation could unfold in broad daylight.

The incident has also renewed discussions about women’s safety and the risks women can face while travelling or dealing with strangers in public spaces.

Calls for Strict Action Against Accused

Social media users are of the view that the law should take a tough stance against those accused of being involved in the incident. The reason behind this is that people think that public violence incidents require an answer, and such kinds of behaviour should not go unnoticed.

Unfortunately, there was not enough information in the post about what really happened, who was involved in the incident and whether the police did anything about it. This incident once again proves how important it is to settle disputes amicably and not through violence.