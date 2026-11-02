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Home > Regionals News > Watch: Baba Bageshwar Causes Stir, Compares Lord Ram And Lord Krishna: ‘Tumhare Waale Teen Jagah Se Tedhe’ – What Did He Say?

Watch: Baba Bageshwar Causes Stir, Compares Lord Ram And Lord Krishna: ‘Tumhare Waale Teen Jagah Se Tedhe’ – What Did He Say?

Baba Bageshwar faces controversy after comparing Lord Ram and Lord Krishna during a Shivpuri Katha. His viral remarks spark debate on social media.

Baba Bageshwar's Lord Ram-Krishna Comparison Sparks Row (Image: X)
Baba Bageshwar's Lord Ram-Krishna Comparison Sparks Row (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 09:22 IST

Bageshwar Dham Peethadhishwar Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Baba Bageshwar, has landed in a controversy after a video of his remarks comparing Lord Ram and Lord Shri Krishna during a religious discourse in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district went viral. The comments, made during a Shri Ram Katha in Karera, have triggered a debate on social media, with several people accusing him of hurting religious sentiments, while others have defended the remarks as humour and lighthearted banter.

What Baba Bageshwar said about Lord Ram and Krishna

In the viral video, Baba Bageshwar can be heard comparing the postures of the two deities. He said his Lord stands straight, while Thakur Ji (Lord Krishna) is bent at three places, referring to Krishna’s traditional Tri-bhanga posture.

He also referred to Lord Krishna’s flute-playing posture and Vrindavan Dham. Comparing Krishna playing the flute with Lord Ram wielding his bow, he remarked that playing the flute was easy, but handling a bow was no child’s play.

Baba Bageshwar says remarks were made in jest

The comments triggered strong reactions, with some social media users calling the comparison disrespectful to Lord Krishna and saying it hurt religious sentiments. Others viewed the remarks as humour used during the religious discourse. Opposition to the statement has also begun to emerge.

However, in the same viral video, Baba Bageshwar can also be heard clarifying that his comments did not mean he was against Thakur Ji and that he had made the comparison in a humorous manner.

Why Baba Bageshwar’s viral video has sparked debate

The statement continues to be discussed on social media. The controversy has raised questions about the language used while comparing two of Hinduism’s most revered deities, as both Lord Ram and Lord Krishna hold their own distinct place of devotion and reverence in Sanatan Dharma.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Woman Climbs Rooftop ‘Marry Me Or I Will Slit My Wrist’; Boyfriend Backed Out After Physical Relationship – What Happened?     

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Watch: Baba Bageshwar Causes Stir, Compares Lord Ram And Lord Krishna: ‘Tumhare Waale Teen Jagah Se Tedhe’ – What Did He Say?
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Watch: Baba Bageshwar Causes Stir, Compares Lord Ram And Lord Krishna: ‘Tumhare Waale Teen Jagah Se Tedhe’ – What Did He Say?

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Watch: Baba Bageshwar Causes Stir, Compares Lord Ram And Lord Krishna: ‘Tumhare Waale Teen Jagah Se Tedhe’ – What Did He Say?

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Watch: Baba Bageshwar Causes Stir, Compares Lord Ram And Lord Krishna: ‘Tumhare Waale Teen Jagah Se Tedhe’ – What Did He Say?
Watch: Baba Bageshwar Causes Stir, Compares Lord Ram And Lord Krishna: ‘Tumhare Waale Teen Jagah Se Tedhe’ – What Did He Say?
Watch: Baba Bageshwar Causes Stir, Compares Lord Ram And Lord Krishna: ‘Tumhare Waale Teen Jagah Se Tedhe’ – What Did He Say?
Watch: Baba Bageshwar Causes Stir, Compares Lord Ram And Lord Krishna: ‘Tumhare Waale Teen Jagah Se Tedhe’ – What Did He Say?
Watch: Baba Bageshwar Causes Stir, Compares Lord Ram And Lord Krishna: ‘Tumhare Waale Teen Jagah Se Tedhe’ – What Did He Say?

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