A terrifying encounter between a tiger and a two-wheeler rider has been captured on camera in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur, popularly known as the ‘Tiger District’. The rider came face-to-face with the big cat while travelling along a road passing through the Tadoba Tiger Reserve area. With the tiger sitting directly in his path, the man was left with little room to move and had to remain still for several minutes to avoid provoking the animal. The nerve-wracking incident was recorded by other commuters, who watched anxiously as the rider struggled to find a safe way out. A video of the encounter has since attracted attention, showing just how unpredictable travel through wildlife habitats can be.

Tiger Suddenly Appears in Front of Two-Wheeler Rider

The incident took place near Kalapani on the Padmapur-Moharli road, which falls under the jurisdiction of Durgapur Police Station in Chandrapur district. According to the available information, the rider was travelling along the road when he suddenly spotted a tiger sitting right in front of him. With the animal blocking his way, he immediately stopped his two-wheeler. The rider remained motionless for nearly three minutes, maintaining eye contact with the tiger and avoiding sudden movements that could potentially provoke it.

🐅 Terrifying scene! You look at me, I look at you… In Chandrapur, Maharashtra, a tiger and a motorcyclist played a nearly 3-minute game of ‘peekaboo’. The tiger and motorcyclist came face to face in the Kalapani area on the Padmapur–Moharli road near Tadoba Tiger Reserve. The motorcyclist held their breath and stayed completely still. Even the slightest movement could have cost them their life. Imagine what that person must have been going through! #Chandrapur #Maharashtra #Tiger — Indian Observer (@ag_Journalist) November 21, 2026

Other Commuters Record Tense Moments

Several other commuters witnessed the frightening situation and began recording the encounter on their mobile phones. In the video, people can reportedly be heard guiding the rider and asking him to slowly move backwards rather than make any sudden movements. The atmosphere remained tense as the tiger continued sitting on the road, while the rider waited for an opportunity to move to safety.

Car Helps Rider Escape Safely

The situation eventually eased when a car approached from behind the two-wheeler. The vehicle stopped ahead of the rider, creating an opportunity for him to move away from the tiger. The rider managed to escape safely without provoking the animal. The incident serves as a reminder for motorists travelling through forest areas, particularly around Tadoba, to remain alert, maintain a safe distance from wildlife and avoid sudden movements when encountering wild animals.

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