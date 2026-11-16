Watch CCTV: Businessman’s Son Visits Girlfriend In Kanpur Apartment, He Falls Of 6th Floor; Body Had Scratches On Legs And Arms – Was He Pushed?

A 22-year-old businessman’s son died after falling from the sixth floor of an apartment in Kanpur, with CCTV footage of the incident showing him crashing onto the road outside the building. Sambhav Khandelwal was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but doctors declared him dead. The incident took place around 3:40 pm on Saturday at Rudra Greens apartment in Singhpur. His family has raised suspicions of murder, questioning the circumstances of his fall and pointing to injury marks on his body.

As per reports, the footage surfaced around 10 pm on Sunday. Police have detained four people, including Sambhav’s girlfriend, her mother, younger brother and a relative described as her honorary maternal uncle, for questioning. Investigators are trying to establish what happened inside the apartment before he fell.

#kanpur बिठूर के सिंहपुर स्थित रुद्रा ग्रीन्स अपार्टमेंट की छठवीं मंजिल से शहर के कागज कारोबारी विशाल खंडेलवाल के बेटे संभव के गिरने का सीसीटीवी फुटेज आया सामने। घटना शनिवार दोपहर 3:40 बजे की है। @AmarUjalaNews @kanpurnagarpol https://t.co/bSpjjKEmhO — Gaurav Srivastav (@GauravS32967182) November 15, 2026

Kanpur death case: CCTV captures Sambhav falling from sixth floor

Sambhav reached Tower B-2 of Rudra Greens at around 3 pm on Saturday. He was reportedly visiting his girlfriend, who lived on the sixth floor with her mother and younger brother. Some time later, he fell from the apartment.

Reports say that people present outside the building rushed to him after seeing him hit the road and took him to Paras Hospital in Bithoor. However, doctors declared him dead. His girlfriend’s honorary maternal uncle was also present at the spot when the incident took place.

Kanpur post-mortem reveals 13 injuries, family suspects murder

Sambhav was the only son of Vishal Khandelwal, a resident of Gumti Number Five who runs Guru Kripa Paper. Vishal is also the owner and editor of a newspaper.

After learning about his son’s death, the family reached the hospital. On seeing the body, they suspected foul play. They questioned why the injuries were not more visible if Sambhav had fallen from such a height.

They pointed to scratch marks on his arm and leg, along with a head injury. Reports say that a panel of doctors conducted the post-mortem examination on Sunday. The report recorded 13 injuries and confirmed that Sambhav died due to excessive blood loss. However, the circumstances in which he fell remain unclear.

Kanpur police detain girlfriend’s family, forensic team collects evidence

Following the family’s allegations, Bithoor police inspected the spot. A forensic team collected evidence from the sixth floor of the apartment to the location where Sambhav fell. The team also examined the body at the hospital.

According to reports, police have detained Sambhav’s girlfriend, her mother, younger brother and the woman’s honorary maternal uncle for questioning. Investigators are examining all possible angles and trying to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Kanpur CCTV footage surfaces, DCP says probe underway

Reportedly, DCP West S.M. Qasim Abidi confirmed that CCTV footage showing Sambhav falling from the apartment had emerged. However, he said the investigation was focused on establishing what happened on the sixth floor and the circumstances that led to the fall.

The officer added that no complaint had been received from either party so far. Once a complaint is submitted, a case will be registered and action will be taken according to the law.

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