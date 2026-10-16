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Home > Regionals News > Watch Chilling Video: Train Hits Car Trapped at Ratlam’s Banjali Railway Crossing, Was the Gateman Intoxicated- What Happened?

Watch Chilling Video: Train Hits Car Trapped at Ratlam’s Banjali Railway Crossing, Was the Gateman Intoxicated- What Happened?

A train hit a car trapped at a closed railway crossing in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. The driver escaped unhurt as allegations of gatekeeper negligence prompt a high-level inquiry.

Ratlam Train Hits Car Trapped At Closed Gate, Driver Escapes Unhurt (Image: X)
Ratlam Train Hits Car Trapped At Closed Gate, Driver Escapes Unhurt (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 12:35 IST

A car was hit by the Valsad–Hisar Passenger train at a railway crossing in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday night after it became trapped between the closed gate and the tracks. The collision damaged the vehicle but its driver, Pranav Upadhyay has reportedly escaped without injuries. A potentially serious accident was avoided after the loco pilot spotted the car from a distance and slowed the train. Railway officials have ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident, including allegations that the gatekeeper was negligent and intoxicated while on duty.

Ratlam train collision damages car at closed railway crossing

The incident took place at level crossing gate number 192 on the Banjali–Sejawata bypass, along the Ratlam–Jawra railway section. Train number 04728, the Valsad–Hisar Passenger, struck the car after it became stranded on the tracks as the railway gate closed.

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The collision damaged the car, which was later removed from the tracks with the help of a crane. Normal rail traffic resumed after the vehicle was cleared. Railway rescue personnel reached the spot after receiving information, while senior railway and district officials also inspected the site.

Ratlam car driver alleges gatekeeper was intoxicated

After the accident, Upadhyay reportedly alleged that the gatekeeper was intoxicated at the time of the incident. Claims have also emerged that a video related to the allegation has surfaced. Some people have accused railway officials and staff of trying to shield the gatekeeper, raising questions about the conduct of the personnel on duty.

Ratlam railway officials order high-level inquiry

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ashwin Kumar, who visited the site, said a high-level inquiry had been ordered to establish what caused the accident and who was responsible. The investigation will examine how the car became trapped on the tracks and whether there was negligence in operating the crossing gate.

Kumar said the loco pilot noticed the vehicle from a distance and reduced the train’s speed, helping prevent a potentially serious disaster. He added that the actual cause of the incident and responsibility for the collision would become clear only after the inquiry is completed. Further details are awaited.

Also Read: Viral Video: Samajwadi Party MP Caught Eating Chicken During Navratri, Clip Shows Leaders Enjoying Non-Veg In Pilibhit; Know Full Details    

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Watch Chilling Video: Train Hits Car Trapped at Ratlam’s Banjali Railway Crossing, Was the Gateman Intoxicated- What Happened?
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Watch Chilling Video: Train Hits Car Trapped at Ratlam’s Banjali Railway Crossing, Was the Gateman Intoxicated- What Happened?

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Watch Chilling Video: Train Hits Car Trapped at Ratlam’s Banjali Railway Crossing, Was the Gateman Intoxicated- What Happened?

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Watch Chilling Video: Train Hits Car Trapped at Ratlam’s Banjali Railway Crossing, Was the Gateman Intoxicated- What Happened?
Watch Chilling Video: Train Hits Car Trapped at Ratlam’s Banjali Railway Crossing, Was the Gateman Intoxicated- What Happened?
Watch Chilling Video: Train Hits Car Trapped at Ratlam’s Banjali Railway Crossing, Was the Gateman Intoxicated- What Happened?
Watch Chilling Video: Train Hits Car Trapped at Ratlam’s Banjali Railway Crossing, Was the Gateman Intoxicated- What Happened?
Watch Chilling Video: Train Hits Car Trapped at Ratlam’s Banjali Railway Crossing, Was the Gateman Intoxicated- What Happened?

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