Watch: CM Vijay Turns Bus Conductor In Viral Video, Hands Out Free Tickets To Women — Here’s Why

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay took on an unusual role on Friday as he turned bus conductor for a brief moment, handing out free tickets to women passengers in Chennai. A video and pictures from the moment have been circulating online after Vijay travelled by bus at the Koyambedu bus terminus and personally issued zero-fare tickets to passengers. The gesture came as Tamil Nadu launched the expanded Vettri Payanam free-travel scheme for women and transgender persons.

Watch: CM Vijay Turns Conductor On Chennai Bus







Vijay visited the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus at Koyambedu for the launch of the expanded scheme. During the event, he boarded a government bus and interacted with passengers before handing out free tickets to women travelling on the service. The bus was a 76B service operating between Koyambedu and Kancheepuram, according to DT Next.

The unusual sight of the Chief Minister standing inside a public bus and issuing tickets quickly became the visual hook of the day’s coverage. As per the reports, college students travelling on the bus were also seen offering Vijay Dairy Milk chocolates during the interaction.

Why Was Vijay Handing Out Free Tickets?

The bus visit marked the launch of the expanded Vettri Payanam scheme on October 2. The programme expands the existing zero-fare travel facility for women to additional categories of government buses. Women can now travel free on Express, Limited Stop Service (LSS) and Deluxe buses in urban areas, along with certain ordinary-fare Mofussil and hill-route services. Transgender persons are also included under the expanded scheme.

The state government has said there will be no income ceiling and no restriction on the number of trips beneficiaries can make each day.

How Many Women Can Benefit From The Scheme?

The expanded facility covers roughly 12,692 to 12,695 government buses, depending on the count reported by different outlets, across Tamil Nadu’s seven state transport corporations. The Tamil Nadu government estimates that around 84.32 lakh women could benefit from the scheme every day. The expansion is expected to cover services that were previously outside the zero-fare facility, including Express, LSS and Deluxe buses.

The scheme is estimated to involve an annual expenditure of approximately Rs 6,000 crore, according to The South First.

What Has Changed Under Vettri Payanam?

The expanded programme builds on the earlier Vidiyal Payanam scheme, which provided free travel primarily on ordinary town buses. Under the new arrangement, the coverage has been widened to include additional government bus categories and certain longer-distance routes. Women can travel without paying fares on eligible Express, LSS and Deluxe services in cities and towns, while ordinary-fare Mofussil buses and certain hill-route buses are also covered.

The government has said the objective is to ensure transportation costs do not become a barrier to women’s access to education, employment and livelihoods.

Why Is The Video Getting Attention?

While the policy expansion is the main development, Vijay’s appearance inside the bus has provided the viral visual. Instead of remaining at the launch venue, the Chief Minister personally interacted with passengers and issued the tickets that marked the beginning of the expanded facility.

The moment has consequently become one of the most widely circulated visuals from the launch of Vettri Payanam, putting the focus on both the unusual bus-conductor moment and the changes to Tamil Nadu’s free-travel scheme.

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