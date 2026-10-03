LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > WATCH: CNG Tank Explodes At Gujarat Pump During Refuelling, Car Blown Apart In Seconds, No Casualties Reported

WATCH: CNG Tank Explodes At Gujarat Pump During Refuelling, Car Blown Apart In Seconds, No Casualties Reported

A CNG-powered car exploded while being refuelled near Karjan in Gujarat. The blast damaged the car, two nearby vehicles and station property, but no injuries were reported.

CNG Car Explodes During Refuelling in Gujarat (Photo: X)
CNG Car Explodes During Refuelling in Gujarat (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-03 20:35 IST

A CNG-powered car exploded while it was being refuelled at a CNG station on National Highway-48 near Karjan in Gujarat’s Vadodara district on October 1. The powerful blast damaged the car and nearby property. However, no injuries or deaths were reported.

CNG Car Explodes At Karjan Fuel Station

The incident took place in the afternoon at a CNG station opposite Jindal Company. The driver reportedly parked the car at the pump and stepped out before refuelling began. Station attendants were also standing away from the vehicle when the explosion took place, according to media reports.

You Might Be Interested In

The vehicle was reportedly being filled with CNG when its gas tank suddenly burst. This triggered a fire and a powerful explosion. The blast severely damaged the car. Parts of its rear body and shattered glass were reportedly thrown several metres away.

Two Vehicles Also Damaged In Blast

The explosion also damaged two other vehicles parked near the CNG-powered car. Parts of the CNG station were also affected. The fact that the driver and station staff were outside the vehicle helped avoid possible casualties. No one was reportedly inside the car when the blast occurred.

Soon after the explosion, the Karjan fire team and local police reached the spot. Firefighters controlled the flames and secured the area. Officials also began assessing the damage and possible safety risks.

What Caused The CNG Car Explosion?

The exact cause of the explosion has not yet been established. Preliminary reports have raised the possibility of a CNG leak or a faulty cylinder valve. However, reports also state that the gas tank reportedly burst while CNG was being filled.

Authorities are investigating the incident to determine what triggered the blast. The probe is expected to examine the vehicle’s CNG kit, cylinder, valves and piping. Safety procedures followed during refuelling will also be checked.

3 Safety Checks Every CNG Owner Should Follow

1. Always step out during refuelling

Drivers and passengers should leave the vehicle while CNG is being filled. They should also maintain a safe distance from the car and refuelling point.

2. Get the CNG system checked regularly

The cylinder, valves, pipes and other components should be inspected at a certified workshop. Any sign of damage, corrosion or leakage should be addressed immediately.

3. Avoid unauthorised CNG modifications

Only approved components and trained technicians should be used for CNG installations and repairs. Unauthorised fittings or DIY repairs can create serious safety risks.

The Gujarat incident has once again highlighted the importance of regular CNG system inspections and strict safety precautions at refuelling stations.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: CNG Tank Explodes At Gujarat Pump During Refuelling, Car Blown Apart In Seconds, No Casualties Reported
Tags: gujarat

RELATED News

Lizard In Food? Students Protest Over Hostel Meals At Odisha University, Ask ‘What Are We Eating?’, Police Deployed

Fight With Wife, Man Climbs Tower, Refuses To Come Down As Police And Crowd Appeal To Him To Descend Safely

‘Tune Toh Mujhse Love Marriage Ki Thi?’ Woman Finds Husband With Another Woman at Luxury Hotel, Breaks Down and Slaps Him- Ratlam Viral Video

Mother Unties Son After Priest Assault; He Then Beats Her, Grandparents And Sister To Death With Stick In Madhya Pradesh

‘Rs 90 Lakh Debt, Fake Abduction’: Bengaluru Man Stages Own Kidnapping To Get Ransom From Father; How Police Uncovered The Plot

LATEST NEWS

PM Narendra Modi Hails India’s Asian Games 2026 Gold Rush: Aman Sehrawat, Hockey Team, Cricket Team and Pranavi Sharath Urs Shine

Asian Games 2026: India Finishes With 85 Medals; Where Does This Tally Rank Among Their Record?

WATCH: CNG Tank Explodes At Gujarat Pump During Refuelling, Car Blown Apart In Seconds, No Casualties Reported

WATCH VIDEO: Mohammed Siraj Sends John Campbell’s Stumps Cartwheeling, Celebrates With Cristiano Ronaldo-Style ‘Siuuu’ | IND vs WI 3rd ODI

WATCH VIDEO: Gurpreet Sandhu Errors Hand Estevao, Pedro Goals to Brazil vs India at Salt Lake Stadium | IND 0-2 BRA

Rs 530 Crore Daily Loss! Is This Why Nayara Just Raised Petrol By Rs 5 And Diesel By Rs 3?

Surat Becomes ICA-GemLab’s First Base in the Indian Subcontinent

Bahrain GP 2026 Qualifying: Max Verstappen Takes Pole at Malaysia, Lewis Hamilton 2nd; Check Full Starting Grid

WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul Smashes Blistering 129* vs West Indies, Powers India To 351/7 | IND vs WI 3rd ODI

India vs Brazil Football: What are India and Brazil Teams’ Ranks Before Their Historic Clash in Kolkata?

WATCH: CNG Tank Explodes At Gujarat Pump During Refuelling, Car Blown Apart In Seconds, No Casualties Reported

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: CNG Tank Explodes At Gujarat Pump During Refuelling, Car Blown Apart In Seconds, No Casualties Reported

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: CNG Tank Explodes At Gujarat Pump During Refuelling, Car Blown Apart In Seconds, No Casualties Reported
WATCH: CNG Tank Explodes At Gujarat Pump During Refuelling, Car Blown Apart In Seconds, No Casualties Reported
WATCH: CNG Tank Explodes At Gujarat Pump During Refuelling, Car Blown Apart In Seconds, No Casualties Reported
WATCH: CNG Tank Explodes At Gujarat Pump During Refuelling, Car Blown Apart In Seconds, No Casualties Reported
WATCH: CNG Tank Explodes At Gujarat Pump During Refuelling, Car Blown Apart In Seconds, No Casualties Reported

QUICK LINKS