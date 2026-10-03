WATCH: CNG Tank Explodes At Gujarat Pump During Refuelling, Car Blown Apart In Seconds, No Casualties Reported

A CNG-powered car exploded while it was being refuelled at a CNG station on National Highway-48 near Karjan in Gujarat’s Vadodara district on October 1. The powerful blast damaged the car and nearby property. However, no injuries or deaths were reported.

CNG Car Explodes At Karjan Fuel Station

The incident took place in the afternoon at a CNG station opposite Jindal Company. The driver reportedly parked the car at the pump and stepped out before refuelling began. Station attendants were also standing away from the vehicle when the explosion took place, according to media reports.

The vehicle was reportedly being filled with CNG when its gas tank suddenly burst. This triggered a fire and a powerful explosion. The blast severely damaged the car. Parts of its rear body and shattered glass were reportedly thrown several metres away.

Two Vehicles Also Damaged In Blast

The explosion also damaged two other vehicles parked near the CNG-powered car. Parts of the CNG station were also affected. The fact that the driver and station staff were outside the vehicle helped avoid possible casualties. No one was reportedly inside the car when the blast occurred.

Soon after the explosion, the Karjan fire team and local police reached the spot. Firefighters controlled the flames and secured the area. Officials also began assessing the damage and possible safety risks.

What Caused The CNG Car Explosion?

The exact cause of the explosion has not yet been established. Preliminary reports have raised the possibility of a CNG leak or a faulty cylinder valve. However, reports also state that the gas tank reportedly burst while CNG was being filled.

Authorities are investigating the incident to determine what triggered the blast. The probe is expected to examine the vehicle’s CNG kit, cylinder, valves and piping. Safety procedures followed during refuelling will also be checked.

3 Safety Checks Every CNG Owner Should Follow

1. Always step out during refuelling

Drivers and passengers should leave the vehicle while CNG is being filled. They should also maintain a safe distance from the car and refuelling point.

2. Get the CNG system checked regularly

The cylinder, valves, pipes and other components should be inspected at a certified workshop. Any sign of damage, corrosion or leakage should be addressed immediately.

3. Avoid unauthorised CNG modifications

Only approved components and trained technicians should be used for CNG installations and repairs. Unauthorised fittings or DIY repairs can create serious safety risks.

The Gujarat incident has once again highlighted the importance of regular CNG system inspections and strict safety precautions at refuelling stations.