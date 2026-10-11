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Home > Regionals News > WATCH: Darjeeling Toy Train Collides With Car; Passengers Fall In Video Raising Safety Questions

WATCH: Darjeeling Toy Train Collides With Car; Passengers Fall In Video Raising Safety Questions

A viral video appears to show a car colliding with Darjeeling’s iconic toy train, with passengers falling after the impact. The incident has raised questions about safety around the railway tracks.

Car collides with Darjeeling toy train (Image: X)
Car collides with Darjeeling toy train (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 12:54 IST

A collision between the famous toy train of Darjeeling and a vehicle has become a talk of social media after the footage of the said collision started doing rounds on social media. As evident from the footage, it seems like the train is heading towards a point where vehicles are very near the railroad tracks when a collision takes place.

This collision has thrown some of the passengers out of the train, thus making it anything but another weird traffic accident footage. The incident has also raised safety concerns regarding the passengers as well as the motorists around the railroad tracks.

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Apparently, a couple riding a scooter was also injured in the collision. But the exact details of the collision and the state of the injured could not be verified through independent sources.

What Does The Darjeeling Toy Train Accident Video Show?



The video clip shows several vehicles that are in proximity of the train tracks as the train come closer. There is a car that strikes the toy train, after which some passengers seem to be falling.

This video has received much popularity due to its unique settings, as well as the danger posed to passengers riding the train. However, this video alone cannot depict the circumstances of this occurrence.

Were Anyone Injured In The Collision?

There have been media reports that some passengers fell off the train and that a couple on a scooter was injured. It is not clear what the nature of the injuries were, who was involved, and what their current status is, based on the information available.

Further verification from the railway or the local police would be required to determine the effects of the accident.

Why Is The Incident Raising Safety Questions?

The video has shed light on the risks involved in sharing space between the road vehicles and trains. The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway runs through developed zones as well as picturesque stretches of the hills. It therefore becomes essential for them to travel safely near the railway lines.

This particular incident has also posed some doubts regarding the conditions prevailing at the point, such as the position of the vehicles and the space for train movement. These doubts should not be taken as any indication of negligence until the matter is thoroughly investigated by the officials concerned.

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, famously referred to as the toy train, is a historic narrow gauge railway of West Bengal, which falls in a UNESCO World Heritage property. Their travel through the regions is an integral tourist attraction of the place. The video spreading through the Internet needs to be confirmed by the authorities about what happened in the accident.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Woman In Bathrobe, Towel On Head And Under-Eye Patches Rides Metro; Video Sparks Debate

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WATCH: Darjeeling Toy Train Collides With Car; Passengers Fall In Video Raising Safety Questions
Tags: darjeelingDarjeeling Himalayan RailwayDarjeeling Toy Trainhome-hero-pos-10regional newsviral video

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WATCH: Darjeeling Toy Train Collides With Car; Passengers Fall In Video Raising Safety Questions

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WATCH: Darjeeling Toy Train Collides With Car; Passengers Fall In Video Raising Safety Questions
WATCH: Darjeeling Toy Train Collides With Car; Passengers Fall In Video Raising Safety Questions
WATCH: Darjeeling Toy Train Collides With Car; Passengers Fall In Video Raising Safety Questions
WATCH: Darjeeling Toy Train Collides With Car; Passengers Fall In Video Raising Safety Questions
WATCH: Darjeeling Toy Train Collides With Car; Passengers Fall In Video Raising Safety Questions

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