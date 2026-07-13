Watch: Denied BJP Datia Ticket, Narottam Mishra Breaks Down On Stage. Here’s What He Said Next

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra turned emotional on Monday while addressing party workers during the nomination rally of BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari for the Datia Assembly by-election. Mishra, who was denied the BJP ticket from the Datia seat, attended Tiwari’s nomination filing and was seen breaking down during his speech. He later regained composure and assured party workers that he would personally campaign across the constituency to ensure the BJP’s victory.

Mishra dismisses talk of BJP differences

Recalling the BJP government’s work in the region, Mishra said, “20 years ago, when the Congress government led by Digvijaya Singh was in power, dacoits used to roam this region freely. When the Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power, it transformed Datia. Not a single notorious gang remains; there isn’t a single identified gang left in the area. That is what real work looks like. Congress people should talk about their work, show your work and then ask for votes. We are presenting our achievements; you should present yours.”

Rejecting speculation about internal differences within the BJP after the candidate announcement, Mishra said there was no conflict within the party and reaffirmed his commitment to the campaign.

Former minister vows to visit every village

“I am telling you the truth that the party has given me a lot. The party has given me the opportunity of being MLA for 30 years and minister for 15 years, what else could one ask for? Every single party worker will give their all for Ashutosh bhaiya. No one should remain under the misconception that any BJP worker will stay at home. From July 16th onwards, I myself will camp here along with all the party workers. I will bow my head in respect at every doorstep in Datia. I will visit every village, and I will ensure Ashutosh’s victory,” Mishra said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal were seen consoling Mishra after he became emotional during the rally.

Datia bypoll to be held on July 30

Mishra represented the Datia Assembly constituency for three consecutive terms after winning the seat in 2008, 2013 and 2018. However, he lost the constituency in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. Despite expectations that he would be renominated for the bypoll, the BJP fielded Ashutosh Tiwari instead.

Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded Ghanshyam Singh as its candidate for the seat. The Election Commission of India has announced that polling for the Datia Assembly by-election will be held on July 30, while the counting of votes will take place on August 3. The seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti was disqualified following his conviction in a fraud case.

(with inputs from ANI)

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