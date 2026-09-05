Watch: Ex-UP MLA Guddu Pandit Assaults Wife, Drags Her By Hair; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A viral video showing former Uttar Pradesh MLA Shribhagwan Sharma alias Guddu Pandit allegedly assaulting his wife Archana Panda, has surfaced on social media. The footage appears to show the former MLA pulling his wife by the hair and dragging her across the floor during an altercation. Archana has approached the police, alleging that she was assaulted and that she faces a threat to her life. She has also sought round-the-clock deployment of female police personnel at her residence.

Who Is Guddu Pandit?

Guddu Pandit is a former two-time MLA from the Dibai Assembly constituency in Bulandshahr. He first entered electoral politics in 2007 and later contested elections on different party tickets, including the Samajwadi Party. His personal life has also drawn attention. Guddu Pandit married Kajal Sharma in 2005, and the couple has a son. In 2009, he contested an election from Aligarh on an SP ticket. In 2011, he married Sheetal. In 2018, he separated from both Kajal and Sheetal. Later that year, he married Archana, who is his third wife.

Disturbing video from Bulandshahr. Former SP MLA Guddu Pandit has been accused of assaulting his wife, Congress leader Archana Pandit, during an ongoing marital dispute. The video allegedly shows her being pushed, dragged by her hair and assaulted. Following her complaint,… pic.twitter.com/XRp79PkXnv — Bhavesh Gujrati (@Bhaveshlivelife) September 5, 2026

Archana Alleges Threat to Life

According to Archana, the alleged assault is linked to an ongoing dispute between the couple. She has claimed that Guddu Pandit wants her to withdraw their divorce case. Archana has also alleged that she fears for her life and has requested police protection, including the deployment of female personnel at her residence. A Congress leader has also filed a complaint at the police station in connection with the matter.

Video Triggers Controversy

The purported video has triggered a political and social controversy after circulating widely on social media. It allegedly shows Guddu Pandit pulling Archana by her hair and dragging her across the floor. Guddu Pandit has reportedly disputed the allegations and claimed that the video is old. Police are looking into the complaint and the circumstances surrounding the incident, while the allegations against the former MLA remain subject to investigation.

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