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Home > Regionals News > Watch: Ex-UP MLA Guddu Pandit Assaults Wife, Drags Her By Hair; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Watch: Ex-UP MLA Guddu Pandit Assaults Wife, Drags Her By Hair; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Archana has approached the police, claimed a threat to her life and alleged that Pandit wants her to withdraw their divorce case.

Watch: Ex-UP MLA Guddu Pandit Assaults Wife, Drags Her By Hair; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-09-05 13:31 IST

A viral video showing former Uttar Pradesh MLA Shribhagwan Sharma alias Guddu Pandit allegedly assaulting his wife Archana Panda, has surfaced on social media. The footage appears to show the former MLA pulling his wife by the hair and dragging her across the floor during an altercation. Archana has approached the police, alleging that she was assaulted and that she faces a threat to her life. She has also sought round-the-clock deployment of female police personnel at her residence.

Who Is Guddu Pandit?

Guddu Pandit is a former two-time MLA from the Dibai Assembly constituency in Bulandshahr. He first entered electoral politics in 2007 and later contested elections on different party tickets, including the Samajwadi Party. His personal life has also drawn attention. Guddu Pandit married Kajal Sharma in 2005, and the couple has a son. In 2009, he contested an election from Aligarh on an SP ticket. In 2011, he married Sheetal. In 2018, he separated from both Kajal and Sheetal. Later that year, he married Archana, who is his third wife.

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Archana Alleges Threat to Life

According to Archana, the alleged assault is linked to an ongoing dispute between the couple. She has claimed that Guddu Pandit wants her to withdraw their divorce case. Archana has also alleged that she fears for her life and has requested police protection, including the deployment of female personnel at her residence. A Congress leader has also filed a complaint at the police station in connection with the matter.

Video Triggers Controversy

The purported video has triggered a political and social controversy after circulating widely on social media. It allegedly shows Guddu Pandit pulling Archana by her hair and dragging her across the floor. Guddu Pandit has reportedly disputed the allegations and claimed that the video is old. Police are looking into the complaint and the circumstances surrounding the incident, while the allegations against the former MLA remain subject to investigation. 
Also Read: ‘Why Should Muslims Participate?’ VHP’s New Rules For Maharashtra Navratri Events, Seeks Aadhaar Checks And Tilak Verification

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Watch: Ex-UP MLA Guddu Pandit Assaults Wife, Drags Her By Hair; Viral Video Sparks Outrage
Tags: Archana PandaArchana Panditformer MLA Guddu PanditGuddu PanditGuddu Pandit assault caseGuddu Pandit viral videoGuddu Pandit wifehome-hero-pos-5Samajwadi PartyShribhagwan Sharma

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Watch: Ex-UP MLA Guddu Pandit Assaults Wife, Drags Her By Hair; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

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Watch: Ex-UP MLA Guddu Pandit Assaults Wife, Drags Her By Hair; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

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Watch: Ex-UP MLA Guddu Pandit Assaults Wife, Drags Her By Hair; Viral Video Sparks Outrage
Watch: Ex-UP MLA Guddu Pandit Assaults Wife, Drags Her By Hair; Viral Video Sparks Outrage
Watch: Ex-UP MLA Guddu Pandit Assaults Wife, Drags Her By Hair; Viral Video Sparks Outrage
Watch: Ex-UP MLA Guddu Pandit Assaults Wife, Drags Her By Hair; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

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